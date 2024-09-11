Cycling: The time trial medals were awarded today at the European Cycling Championships in Belgium. Edoardo Affini was delighted with his gold medal in the men's category, while Lotte Kopecky was delighted in the women's category. Austrian Christina Schweinberger won bronze. The youngsters brought us medals for the German Cycling Association. Antonia Niedermaier won silver in the U23 women's category and Paul Fietzke took bronze in the juniors' category.

Affini defeats Küng and Cattaneo

The European time trial title goes to Italy. Edward Affini finished the 31,3-kilometer course from Heusden-Zolder to Hasselt ten and 20 seconds ahead of the Swiss Stefan Kung and the Italian Mattia Cattaneo The new European champion is the successor of Joshua Tarling from Great Britain, who did not start this year. The best German was Nils Politt in seventh place.

Austrian Schweinberger wins bronze

Not surprisingly, the women’s time trial Lotte Kopeky in her home country of Belgium. She won with a time of 39:00,791 ahead of Ellen van Dijk. The Dutchwoman is happy with silver, but has to admit that she was clearly inferior to the winner, with a deficit of over 43 seconds. Bronze goes to Austria. Christine Schweinberger was 1:02 minutes slower than Kopecky and two seconds faster than the Dutchwoman Riejanne Markus, who narrowly missed the podium. The best German was Mike Kroeger in seventh place.

Fietzke & Niedermaier race to the podium

While the German Cycling Association did not manage to win a medal in the elite men's and elite women's categories, the youngsters still brought us precious metal. Antonia Niedermaier achieved the second best time in the U23 women’s category. Previously, Paul Fietzke to finish third in the juniors.