Test: The Parlee Ouray is an impressive model from the renowned US manufacturer Parlee. The new all-road racing bike combines masterful craftsmanship with innovative technology. Originally designed for demanding all-road routes, the Ouray with its top equipment seemed very racy in our test. Find out what else the Parlee Ouray can do in our test!

What makes the Parlee Ouray special is the balance between fast road performance and all-road character. The generous tire clearance gives it the flexibility to ride confidently on both paved roads and unpaved paths. The rigidity of the frame enables direct power transmission, while the geometry makes the bike agile and controllable, which is ideal for epic climbs and rapid descents, making it the perfect companion for adventures and extensive tours.

The monocoque frame made of unidirectional carbon, which is manufactured through a precise layup process, not only ensures outstanding functionality, but also an aesthetic, incomparably flawless look, as the frame does not require any additional cosmetic layers.

Thanks to its individual equipment options and exclusive frame, the Parlee Ouray can become a real "dream build". The equipment, such as in our case the SRAM Red AXS with power meter and Zipp 353 NSW wheels, catapults the Ouray into the top class of racing bikes. Every pedal stroke is implemented efficiently, making it the perfect bike for demanding tours and competitions. Whether on the road or slightly off it. The combination of high-end components and masterful workmanship makes the bike a real highlight for everyone who wants to get the most out of every ride and doesn't want to experience a standard.

The Parlee Ouray in the test

The first few meters on the Parlee Ouray leave a lasting impression. The rigidity of the frame is immediately noticeable without compromising comfort - even on long journeys or on uneven surfaces, the ride remains pleasant. The excellent power transmission is particularly impressive: when you step on the pedals, every watt feels like it is being transferred directly to the road. Combined with the responsive steering and safe roadholding, the Ouray conveys a feeling of control and precision that gives confidence both on fast descents and when taking tight corners.

The Parlee Ouray also shows its versatility when pushed to the limit, for example in changing ground conditions on gravel or cobblestones. The wide tires provide additional grip and cushioning, which makes the bike attractive both for racing bike purists and for adventurers who like to ride off the beaten track. Thanks to its high-quality equipment, it is a real experience even for ambitious riders.

The balanced damping ensures that vibrations are effectively cushioned and longer tours are less strenuous. Despite this versatility, the ride remains sporty and agile - a rare combination that makes the Ouray a true dream for anyone looking for both speed and adventure.

With high-end equipment such as the SRAM Red AXS group and the Zipp 353 NSW wheels, the Ouray leaves nothing to be desired. The electronic gear shifting is precise and smooth, while the aero cockpit integration ensures a tidy, streamlined look. Together with the Goodyear Eagle F1 tires, the overall package is powerful and reliable both on the road and on rougher terrain. For riders looking for the ultimate all-road experience, the Parlee Ouray is the perfect bike - a harmonious mix of technical brilliance, design and riding pleasure. Although the Parlee copes well on all-road routes, we see it with such equipment more on pure asphalt routes, but a bike that is equally attractive for adventure and road bike enthusiasts.