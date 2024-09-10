Ortlieb Atrack Bike 25l in the test: Backpack with travel bag concept, a universal all-purpose weapon.

It all began with packing sacks and bicycle bags made from truck tarpaulin and made from mother's sewing machine, which were not only robust but also waterproof. Today, ORTLIEB Sportartikel GmbH is a world-famous outdoor brand that has set standards in the waterproof product segment. The German family business from Nuremberg still relies on Made in Germany.

In addition, ORTLIEB has always been truly sustainable. This is what the company calls itself, and this is proven by a series of measures such as a low CO2 footprint or its waste reduction program. If you are interested in more information, we recommend the short clip "ORTLIEB True Story” on their homepage.

Data on the Ortlieb Atrack Bike 25

packing volume 25 liters back ventilation Ja rain cover Not necessary because IP67 waterproof reflectors ORTLIEB-Logo Hydration compatible Ja Helmet holder Ja Features Additional sets available for attachment to the daisy chains Sustainability Yes, see ORTLIEB True Story dimension 1300g Weight Black Color 220 € RRP

Ortlieb Atrack Bike: Specifically made for bikepacking adventures

In addition to general outdoor, everyday or travel products, ORTLIEB also offers bags and backpacks specifically for cycling. The Atrack product family can be found in all segments. This shows how universal this backpack is. Thanks to additional sets that can be purchased, the Atrack can be used for other areas of application. For our bike-specific test, we naturally looked at the Atrack Bike, which was specifically designed for bikepacking adventures.

IP67 Waterproof!

Ah! Amazement, frowning, looking… oh yes! It takes a moment at the first look and feel to understand that the Ortlieb Atrack Bike is different from the Others. There is also the discussion as to whether it is a backpack at all or more of a bag that you can carry on your back. Whatever the case, the fact is: the idea is not bad. In detail, the Atrack is basically constructed like a large travel bag. This means that you can open the Atrack with a large zipper along the entire length of the bag. The interior of the backpack is kept relatively simple. There are four lockable side pockets, two on each side of the main opening. These side pockets are generously dimensioned so that you can store small items such as your bike tools. There is also a holder for a hydration bladder. This is located centrally in the lower section of the backpack. If you want to protect the contents from temperatures or the bladder itself from other sharp objects in the backpack, there is an extra protective cover lined with thermal foil. To ensure that the rest of the contents of the bag stay in place on your back, there is also a compression strap inside the backpack. The outer wall of the Atrack backpack is particularly interesting because this is essentially the platform for a modular system for attaching additional equipment. Thanks to the so-called daisy chains, which are basically flat eyelets through which compression straps can be threaded, there are very variable fastening options. There are also mesh pockets on both sides, which can easily transport larger drinking bottles, among other things. The backpack can be pulled together compactly using the striking orange compression strap. But here too, it is possible to attach equipment such as lighting.

Of course, the Atrack Bike is also waterproof and meets the IP67 protection class. Thanks to the very robust construction, the high-quality materials selected, as well as the clean workmanship, you quickly gain the confidence that this backpack was built for the toughest applications.

Excellent seat with floating back system

After the positive impressions of the look and feel, the anticipation of the practical test was great and expectations were naturally high. But first the backpack had to be adjusted to the length of the back, which was no problem. The adjustment mechanism is simple and the functional principle is quickly understood even without instructions. The Ortlieb Atrack Bike sits excellently on the back, which definitely makes the product a backpack and not a bag. Thanks to the floating back padding, which is attached to a stiffened back panel, the carrying system generates sufficient stability. This allows the weight to be optimally distributed across the hips without the backpack becoming too wobbly on the back. At the same time, some air can circulate between the four pads, so that heat build-up can be prevented.

ORTLIEB has specifically removed the hip fins from the Atrack Bike compared to the classic Atrack because they would be a nuisance when biking. We cannot fully understand this argument, but a direct test comparison would have to be carried out for this. That is why we would like to refer all hip fin fans to the classic Atrack at this point. The fact is, however, that we had no problems with the narrow hip belt in our test, although we did miss the hip fin pockets. In terms of handling, we particularly liked the Atrack in terms of the pocket concept, which makes access to the contents much easier and also protects the inside from thieves. One small drawback, however, is the orange compression strap, which you have to loosen every time you open it completely and tighten again when you close it. Attaching additional equipment such as protectors or the helmet, on the other hand, is really successful, the compression straps can be threaded through and the equipment attached in a flash. If it is removed again, the straps can also be removed and there is no risk of getting caught on the next bush.

WEB: ortlieb.com