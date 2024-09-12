OAK Components presents the new OAK SR brake lever

Product news: The Regensburg-based brand OAK Components has stood for innovation and quality in cycling since it was founded in 2022. The company develops products that not only set the standard, but redefine it through progressive approaches. With the new OAK SR brake lever, the Upper Palatinate-based company is now presenting a performance upgrade for SRAM brake systems.

The OAK SR brake lever suitable for SRAM brake systems is here. The new product from the Regensburg brand OAK Components is intended to combine increased controllability and braking power with an ergonomic, robust design for racing and recreational sports. Due to the well-thought-out shape around the filigree pockets, production is complex, but also enables an extremely rigid construction. This rigidity offers a more direct power transmission during braking, which makes the brake noticeably easier to control - according to the manufacturer. The CNC-manufactured brake lever is made of a high-quality aluminum alloy, which is intended to ensure outstanding stability under the toughest conditions.

When developing the OAK SR brake lever, particular emphasis was placed on ergonomics. According to the Regensburg-based company, the brake lever significantly reduces the strain on the hands and is designed to counteract arm pump. With well-thought-out details, the OAK SR brake lever promises high comfort for long, demanding descents. According to OAK Components, the adapted mechanical transmission offers 6% more power with the same finger force. The Grip Face Technology (GFT) is also designed to ensure the brake finger has optimal grip, even when the hands are wet or sweaty.

The new OAK SR brake lever is now available in eleven colors at a price of 119,99 euros.

OAK SR brake lever: compatibility list

• SRAM Maven Ultimate, Silver, Bronze

• SRAM Stealth Code Ultimate, Silver, Bronze

• SRAM Code Ultimate, RSC, RS, RE, R

• SRAM Guide Ultimate, RSC, RS, RE, R

• SRAM G2 Ultimate, RSC, RS, R

• SRAM Stealth Level Ultimate, Silver, Bronze

Web: www.oakcomponents.com