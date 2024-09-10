Myvelo Makalu in the test: With a powerful motor, plenty of suspension travel at the front and a wide-ranging twelve-speed gearshift, the SUV comes very close to an E-MTB. And the monotube frame can also be considered a sporty feature.

A few years ago, an e-bike like the Myvelo Makalu would have been unthinkable. A model tailored to off-road sports without a diamond frame? In order for something like that to be possible, integrated batteries had to be introduced, housed in a large, torsion-resistant down tube. Its stability is so high that the top tube is no longer absolutely necessary for statics.

Myvelo Makalu: Comfort version instead of men’s bike

From a moral and ideological point of view, however, the horizontal tube also fulfilled the important function of distinguishing men's bikes from women's bikes - and initiating a change in thinking here was not easy either. The now widespread compact e-bikes, which have always been equipped with unisex frames without a "bar", were certainly helpful, as was the idea of ​​comfort that has long characterized the cycling world: if getting on and off is easier, you will eventually be persuaded to switch to a low-step bike.

So the viewing and usage habits have changed, and the Myvelo Makalu would no longer necessarily be seen as a women's version of the Myvelo Everest - rather than its comfort variant. And in terms of sporty usability, this could also be the more suitable model: There are indeed mountain bikers who believe that a bike without a top tube would improve handling and mobility on the bike...

Unisex frame in one size

Be that as it may: At Myvelo, the choice between Makalu and Everest is a matter of taste. The two variants are offered for a moderate 3.599 euros, and the frame size is not a problem either - both models come in the standard size "M", which should fit people from 1,65 to 1,90 m. A short seat tube in combination with a long seat post makes this possible. But the Makalu is not just an Everest without a top tube: Above the motor, an additional reinforcement plate connects the seat tube and down tube and stiffens the frame that is open at the top.

What makes the Makalu stand out? It becomes an SUV on the one hand thanks to the 2,25 inch / 57 mm wide tires, whose distinctive profile grips gravel roads and natural paths of all kinds; on the other hand, thanks to the rather long air fork with 110 mm of suspension travel. This is equipped with a locking lever, which is rather unusual on an electric SUV, which is practical if you set the fork to be softer with lower air pressure. If you do get out of the saddle, you can prevent the fork from diving too deep.

Lots of comfort and a powerful engine

The SR Suntour XCR34-Air connects to another comfort provider, namely a high-quality parallelogram seat post. This can also be adjusted to the rider's weight and impresses with pleasant shock absorption. This means that even bumpy stretches can be overcome comfortably and quite lightly: With the Shimano EP6, Myvelo has installed a powerful MTB motor with 85 Nm torque, which largely takes over the pedal work if desired. Supplied with energy from the 720 Wh battery in the down tube, the unit pushes powerfully in every situation; it is very easy to operate with the small button block on the left of the handlebar. The manufacturer does not have a display with a wide range of functions - for sat navs etc. you would have to use your smartphone or an additional bike computer, which is common practice in the sporting sector.

The curved handlebar shape is very pleasant; a particularly visual plus is the internal routing of the cables leading to the rear from the handlebar stem. The shift cable that operates the Shimano Deore changer also takes this route. With a 52-tooth final pinion, the twelve-speed sprocket has a huge gear range that you never really use to the full on normal terrain; however, tighter gear jumps are not necessary given the powerful motor. And so you have the right mountain gear available even if you don't want to use the Myvelo Makalu as an off-road touring bike, but as an e-MTB. Given the bike's strong performance, you could certainly come up with this idea...

www.myvelo.de