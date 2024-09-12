Product news: With the new Cosmic S 42 Disc wheel from Mavic, the dream of a carbon racing bike wheelset at an affordable price is now a reality. The set is offered by the French brand at a price of under 1000,00 euros. This is not the only reason why the wheels, which are hand-built in Europe, are likely to arouse great interest among ambitious recreational cyclists.

A carbon road bike wheelset and an affordable price are contradictory? Not necessarily: with the new Cosmic S 42 Disc, Mavic is proving the opposite. The list of ingredients sounds very promising. The full carbon rim has a profile height of 42 millimeters and underlines the aerodynamic qualities of the wheel with the flat spokes tested in the wind tunnel. The design is also intended to ensure lateral stability at high speeds. The internal width of 21 millimeters maximizes the tire volume, which should both improve efficiency and optimize cornering performance. The high-quality spokes, the durable bearings and the ID360 freewheel technology promise longevity. Nothing stands in the way of even shallow off-road use. According to ASTM Category 2, the wheel, which was hand-built in Europe, is suitable for roads and paths with jumps of less than 15 cm in height.

Mavic Cosmic S 42 Disc: Details

Material: Rim 100% carbon fiber, spokes steel, hub aluminum, quick release aluminum

Axle size: front 12×100 / rear 12×142 – Can be converted to quick release with adapters (not included)

Brakes: Disc brakes, Center Lock

Weight*: front wheel 775 grams / rear wheel 885 grams

Tires: UST Tubeless Ready – use with Mavic Tubeless rim tape

Price: € 999,00

*Manufacturer information

