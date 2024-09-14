Product news: To mark the 60th birthday of Markus Storck, the founder and brain behind Storck Bicycle, the company has introduced four exclusive and limited special models. The highlight models Aerfast.5, Aernario.3, Grix.2 and e:Grix, which are among Markus Storck's favorite models, are produced in a strictly limited edition of 60 units each and are equipped with exclusive, specially designed components.

The Aerfast.5 60th Signature is considered one of the fastest racing bikes in the world and impresses with its aerodynamics, speed and precision. The Aernario.3 60th Signature, on the other hand, is a versatile all-rounder with an extremely light frame that offers a lively ride and high comfort at the same time.

Both models are equipped with the limited edition Campagnolo Wireless Super Record Signature groupset. This exclusive groupset is only available 60 times worldwide and comes in a classy matte finish with Markus Storck's signature. Buyers also receive a limited edition Campagnolo Signature Collectors Package, consisting of a 60th Signature polo shirt and baseball cap.

In addition to the road models, there is also off-road fun to celebrate the anniversary. For gravel bike fans, there is the Grix.2 60th Signature, a powerful gravel bike that impresses both on the road and off-road. Also in the range is the e:Grix 60th Signature, an e-gravel bike with the latest drive technology from Mahle with an integrated 242 Wh battery with 55 Nm support, which is one of the brand's top sellers.

Particularly noteworthy are the exclusive Scope Artech Signature wheels, which stand out with their distinctive 60th Signature marking and are used in all three models without electric drive in different rim heights.

"These special editions reflect our company's decades of innovation and commitment to cycling as well as my personal passion for exceptional bikes. The models are available from 7.999 euros (for gravel bikes) and 13.064 euros (for racing bikes) and are offered exclusively in the Storck stores in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Idstein, Munich and Wertheim as well as in the Storck online shop." - Markus Storck

Storck 60th Edition – Available models and prices

Aerfast.5 60th Signature

Equipment variants:

Campagnolo Wireless Super Record & Scope Artech: 16.064 euros

SRAM Red E1 & Scope Artech: 13.264 euros

Shimano Dura Ace Di2 & Scope Artech: 13.064 euros

Aernario.3 60th Signature

Equipment variants:

Campagnolo Wireless Super Record & Scope Artech: 16.064 euros

SRAM Red E1 & Scope Artech: 13.264 euros

Shimano Dura Ace Di2 & Scope Artech: 13.064 euros

Grix.2 60th Signature

Shimano GRX 825 Di2 & Scope Artech: 7.999 euros

e:Grix 60th Signature

SRAMForce D1 XPLR & Zeitjaeger Platinum: 7.999 euros

WEB: storck-bikes.com