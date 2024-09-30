E-bikes / product news: With the introduction of the new Bosch CX motor, M1 Sporttechnik is also showing its new E-MTBs - although the bike is not really "new" at all. Instead, they are using the flexibility of the Bosch Smart System and are now offering significantly more options for the former light E-MTB with SX motor.
Together with the Bosch SX motor last year, M1 Sporttechnik presented a completely new, versatile frame platform. Based on a carbon frame, the manufacturer from Upper Bavaria created an E-MTB that was available in a wide variety of versions: From full throttle enduro up to long-distance everyday bike with full equipment. Now, with the introduction of the new Bosch CX, this path is being taken even further: The E-MTB from M1 is currently the only one where buyers have a free choice of battery and motor. Whether SX or CX, 400 or 600 or 800. Great!
Flexibility without major compromises
Visually, you don't have to make any compromises due to the variability of the battery and motor: There are slightly adapted covers for the two different motors and the slightly thicker 800 Wh battery also gets its own cover on the down tube with a small bump, which is hardly noticeable even when viewed from the side. The cover can be easily removed using the Fidlock magnetic fastener - so changing the battery is pretty quick, even when you're on the go. There's also space for the PowerMore 250 Range Extender - for even more options when choosing a battery.
Huge selection for different applications
M1 distinguishes between six different model variants of its all-rounder, which differ in suspension travel, wheel size and area of application:
GT: Fully equipped models with mudguards, side stand and lighting system.
GF: Full-suspension e-gravel bike with 130 mm travel and 29 inch wheels
DC: Trail bikes with slightly lighter equipment, 27,5 inch wheels and 150 or 160 mm suspension travel
A.M: Sporty all-mountain bikes with 160 mm suspension travel, mullet wheel sizes and robust components
EN: Enduro spec with mullet, 170 mm suspension travel at the front and very stable equipment
World Cup: Special model with 170 mm travel, 29 inches and extremely light yet trail-ready construction
The company is equally flexible when it comes to the drive and battery. Each model is available with both the lightweight SX motor and the new CX motor. The latter costs an additional 300 euros. You can also choose between 400, 600 and 800 Wh batteries. The former is part of the basic equipment, while the two larger energy storage units cost an additional 300 or 500 euros. This gives you enormous flexibility and you can, for example, put together a lightweight cross-country bike with an SX motor and 600 or 800 Wh - currently unique on the market.
Price and weight differences for motor and battery variants
Bosch SX: 2,0 kg
Bosch CX: 2,8 kg
Bosch CompactTube 400: 2,0 kg
Bosch PowerTube 600: 3,0 kg
Bosch PowerTube 800: 3,9 kg
This means that there is a difference of around 400 kg between the lightest version (SX + 800 Wh) and the heaviest (CX + 2,7 Wh).
Other equipment options
As if that wasn't enough choice, there are even more options: The GT equipment, which is available for most models for an additional charge of 950 euros, is particularly interesting. In addition, M1 also offers various lighting options from Busch & Müller to Lupine, different tires and even an option for Mullet on the pure 27,5 inch bikes. Phew. The choice needs to be carefully considered.
Last but not least, there are of course the "usual" equipment variants, which differ in the quality of the components installed. We have listed all basic models with the most important equipment features - of course without the countless other options mentioned.
Suspension travel: 150 / 150 mm
wheel size: 27,5 inch
Maximum weight allowed: 150 kg
Fork: Fox 34 performance
Mute: Fox Float Rhythm
Circuit: Shimano XT 12-speed
brakes: Magura MT5 203/180mm
impellers: DT Swiss H1900
Tire: Schwalbe Smart Sam 2,6″
Weight: from 20,9 kg
Price: from € 6.990
Suspension travel: 150 / 150 mm
wheel size: 27,5 inch
Maximum weight allowed: 150 kg
Fork: Fox 34 performance
Mute: Fox Float Rhythm
Circuit: Shimano XT 12-speed
brakes: Magura MT5 203/180mm
impellers: DT Swiss H1900
Tire: Schwalbe Hans Dampf 2,6″
Special features: Fully equipped
Weight: from 18,8 kg
Price: from € 6.490
Suspension travel: 160 / 150 mm
wheel size: 27,5 inch
Maximum weight allowed: 150 kg
Fork: Manitou Mezzer Expert
Mute: Fox Float Rhythm
Circuit: Shimano XT 12-speed
brakes: Magura MT5/MT4 203 / 180mm
impellers: DT Swiss H1900
Tire: Schwalbe Hans Dampf 2,6″
Weight: from 29,4 kg
Price: from € 5.490
Suspension travel: 130 / 130 mm
wheel size: 29 inch
Maximum weight allowed: 130 kg
Fork: Fox 34 performance
Mute: Fox Float Rhythm
Circuit: Shimano XT 12-speed
brakes: Shimano XTR M9100
impellers: DT Swiss H1900
Tire: Schwalbe G-One Allround 2,25″
Special features: Gravel cockpit
Weight: from 17,9 kg
Price: from € 6.990
Suspension travel: 160 / 160 mm
wheel size: Mullet
Maximum weight allowed: 150 kg
Fork: Fox 36 Performance Elite
Mute: Fox Float
Circuit: Shimano XT 12-speed
brakes: Magura MT5 203/203mm
impellers: DT Swiss H1900
Tire: Schwalbe Eddy Current / Hans Dampf
Weight: from 18,9 kg
Price: from € 7.490
Suspension travel: 170 / 160 mm
wheel size: Mullet
Maximum weight allowed: 150 kg
Fork: Fox 38 Factory Fit4
Mute: Fox Float
Circuit: Shimano XT 12-speed
brakes: Magura MT5 223/203mm
impellers: DT Swiss H1900
Tire: Schwalbe Eddy Current
Weight: from 19,9 kg
Price: from € 7.990
Suspension travel: 170 / 160 mm
wheel size: Mullet
Maximum weight allowed: 150 kg
Fork: Fox 38 Factory Fit4
Mute: Fox Float
Circuit: Shimano XTR 12-speed
brakes: Magura MT7 223/203mm
impellers: DT Swiss H1900
Tire: Schwalbe Eddy Current
Weight: from 19,9 kg
Price: from € 9.890
Suspension travel: 160 / 160 mm
wheel size: Mullet
Maximum weight allowed: 140 kg
Fork: Fox 36 Factory GripX2
Mute: Fox Float
Circuit: Shimano XTR 12-speed
brakes: Shimano XTR M9120 203/203mm
impellers: DT Swiss HXC1501
Tire: Schwalbe Magic Mary / Hans Dampf
Weight: from 18,9 kg
Price: from € 11.890
First look: M1 AM 9.0 with Bosch CX
M1 was one of the first manufacturers on the market to provide us with a bike with the new CX motor to test. The bike was largely equipped with the AM 9.0 version - apart from the wheels and tires. In addition to the CX motor, we also received batteries with 600 and 800 watt hours along with the matching cover for the down tube.
With its 160 mm suspension travel, mullet wheels and correspondingly robust components, the bike is a pretty potent trail all-rounder that can easily handle rough descents in the bike park without complaint. However, at over 11.000 euros, the bike is also quite expensive - depending on the equipment chosen. The weight of our test bike in frame size XL was 20,8 kg with the 600 Wh battery and 21,7 kg with 800 Wh. Both really good values, especially considering the fact that the batteries are easily removable and not permanently integrated.