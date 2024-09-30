E-bikes / product news: With the introduction of the new Bosch CX motor, M1 Sporttechnik is also showing its new E-MTBs - although the bike is not really "new" at all. Instead, they are using the flexibility of the Bosch Smart System and are now offering significantly more options for the former light E-MTB with SX motor.

Together with the Bosch SX motor last year, M1 Sporttechnik presented a completely new, versatile frame platform. Based on a carbon frame, the manufacturer from Upper Bavaria created an E-MTB that was available in a wide variety of versions: From full throttle enduro up to long-distance everyday bike with full equipment. Now, with the introduction of the new Bosch CX, this path is being taken even further: The E-MTB from M1 is currently the only one where buyers have a free choice of battery and motor. Whether SX or CX, 400 or 600 or 800. Great!

Flexibility without major compromises

Visually, you don't have to make any compromises due to the variability of the battery and motor: There are slightly adapted covers for the two different motors and the slightly thicker 800 Wh battery also gets its own cover on the down tube with a small bump, which is hardly noticeable even when viewed from the side. The cover can be easily removed using the Fidlock magnetic fastener - so changing the battery is pretty quick, even when you're on the go. There's also space for the PowerMore 250 Range Extender - for even more options when choosing a battery.

Huge selection for different applications

M1 distinguishes between six different model variants of its all-rounder, which differ in suspension travel, wheel size and area of ​​application:

GT: Fully equipped models with mudguards, side stand and lighting system.

GF: Full-suspension e-gravel bike with 130 mm travel and 29 inch wheels

DC: Trail bikes with slightly lighter equipment, 27,5 inch wheels and 150 or 160 mm suspension travel

A.M: Sporty all-mountain bikes with 160 mm suspension travel, mullet wheel sizes and robust components

EN: Enduro spec with mullet, 170 mm suspension travel at the front and very stable equipment

World Cup: Special model with 170 mm travel, 29 inches and extremely light yet trail-ready construction

The company is equally flexible when it comes to the drive and battery. Each model is available with both the lightweight SX motor and the new CX motor. The latter costs an additional 300 euros. You can also choose between 400, 600 and 800 Wh batteries. The former is part of the basic equipment, while the two larger energy storage units cost an additional 300 or 500 euros. This gives you enormous flexibility and you can, for example, put together a lightweight cross-country bike with an SX motor and 600 or 800 Wh - currently unique on the market.

Price and weight differences for motor and battery variants

Bosch SX: 2,0 kg

Bosch CX: 2,8 kg

Bosch CompactTube 400: 2,0 kg

Bosch PowerTube 600: 3,0 kg

Bosch PowerTube 800: 3,9 kg

This means that there is a difference of around 400 kg between the lightest version (SX + 800 Wh) and the heaviest (CX + 2,7 Wh).

Other equipment options

As if that wasn't enough choice, there are even more options: The GT equipment, which is available for most models for an additional charge of 950 euros, is particularly interesting. In addition, M1 also offers various lighting options from Busch & Müller to Lupine, different tires and even an option for Mullet on the pure 27,5 inch bikes. Phew. The choice needs to be carefully considered.

Last but not least, there are of course the "usual" equipment variants, which differ in the quality of the components installed. We have listed all basic models with the most important equipment features - of course without the countless other options mentioned.

M1 GT4.0 M1 CC4.0 M1 CC3.1 M1 FG4.0 M1 AM6.0 M1 EN7.0 M1 EN8.0 M1 AM9.0 M1 World Cup 10.0 Suspension travel: 150 / 150 mm

wheel size: 27,5 inch

Maximum weight allowed: 150 kg Fork: Fox 34 performance

Mute: Fox Float Rhythm

Circuit: Shimano XT 12-speed

brakes: Magura MT5 203/180mm

impellers: DT Swiss H1900

Tire: Schwalbe Smart Sam 2,6″ Weight: from 20,9 kg

Price: from € 6.990 Suspension travel: 150 / 150 mm

wheel size: 27,5 inch

Maximum weight allowed: 150 kg Fork: Fox 34 performance

Mute: Fox Float Rhythm

Circuit: Shimano XT 12-speed

brakes: Magura MT5 203/180mm

impellers: DT Swiss H1900

Tire: Schwalbe Hans Dampf 2,6″ Special features: Fully equipped

Weight: from 18,8 kg

Price: from € 6.490 Suspension travel: 160 / 150 mm

wheel size: 27,5 inch

Maximum weight allowed: 150 kg Fork: Manitou Mezzer Expert

Mute: Fox Float Rhythm

Circuit: Shimano XT 12-speed

brakes: Magura MT5/MT4 203 / 180mm

impellers: DT Swiss H1900

Tire: Schwalbe Hans Dampf 2,6″ Weight: from 29,4 kg

Price: from € 5.490 Suspension travel: 130 / 130 mm

wheel size: 29 inch

Maximum weight allowed: 130 kg Fork: Fox 34 performance

Mute: Fox Float Rhythm

Circuit: Shimano XT 12-speed

brakes: Shimano XTR M9100

impellers: DT Swiss H1900

Tire: Schwalbe G-One Allround 2,25″ Special features: Gravel cockpit

Weight: from 17,9 kg

Price: from € 6.990 Suspension travel: 160 / 160 mm

wheel size: Mullet

Maximum weight allowed: 150 kg Fork: Fox 36 Performance Elite

Mute: Fox Float

Circuit: Shimano XT 12-speed

brakes: Magura MT5 203/203mm

impellers: DT Swiss H1900

Tire: Schwalbe Eddy Current / Hans Dampf Weight: from 18,9 kg

Price: from € 7.490 Suspension travel: 170 / 160 mm

wheel size: Mullet

Maximum weight allowed: 150 kg Fork: Fox 38 Factory Fit4

Mute: Fox Float

Circuit: Shimano XT 12-speed

brakes: Magura MT5 223/203mm

impellers: DT Swiss H1900

Tire: Schwalbe Eddy Current Weight: from 19,9 kg

Price: from € 7.990 Suspension travel: 170 / 160 mm

wheel size: Mullet

Maximum weight allowed: 150 kg Fork: Fox 38 Factory Fit4

Mute: Fox Float

Circuit: Shimano XTR 12-speed

brakes: Magura MT7 223/203mm

impellers: DT Swiss H1900

Tire: Schwalbe Eddy Current Weight: from 19,9 kg

Price: from € 9.890 Suspension travel: 160 / 160 mm

wheel size: Mullet

Maximum weight allowed: 140 kg Fork: Fox 36 Factory GripX2

Mute: Fox Float

Circuit: Shimano XTR 12-speed

brakes: Shimano XTR M9120 203/203mm

impellers: DT Swiss HXC1501

Tire: Schwalbe Magic Mary / Hans Dampf Weight: from 18,9 kg

Price: from € 11.890 Suspension travel: 170 / 170 mm

wheel size: 29 inch

Maximum weight allowed: 115 kg Fork: Fox 38 Factory Fit4

Mute: Fox Float

Circuit: Shimano XTR 12-speed

brakes: Shimano XTR M9120 203/203mm

impellers: Bike Ahead Biturbo E

Tire: Schwalbe Nobby Nic Weight: from 17,7 kg

Price: from € 14.990

First look: M1 AM 9.0 with Bosch CX

M1 was one of the first manufacturers on the market to provide us with a bike with the new CX motor to test. The bike was largely equipped with the AM 9.0 version - apart from the wheels and tires. In addition to the CX motor, we also received batteries with 600 and 800 watt hours along with the matching cover for the down tube.

With its 160 mm suspension travel, mullet wheels and correspondingly robust components, the bike is a pretty potent trail all-rounder that can easily handle rough descents in the bike park without complaint. However, at over 11.000 euros, the bike is also quite expensive - depending on the equipment chosen. The weight of our test bike in frame size XL was 20,8 kg with the 600 Wh battery and 21,7 kg with 800 Wh. Both really good values, especially considering the fact that the batteries are easily removable and not permanently integrated.

