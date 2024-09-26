KTM highlights/product news: The Austrian bicycle brand KTM has been synonymous with outstanding quality and innovative technology in the cycling sector for decades. Known for its reliability, high performance and constant development, KTM regularly introduces new models that delight both amateur and professional athletes alike. In 2024, the traditional brand will build on this success with a series of exciting innovations. KTM is once again focusing on groundbreaking technologies and modern design, particularly in the area of ​​e-mountain bikes and trekking e-bikes.

The brand new models such as the KTM Macina Prowler Exonic, the Macina Team 891, the Macina Style FS Prime and the two versions of the Macina Gran 810 ABS set standards in terms of performance, comfort and safety. With the latest drive systems, innovative chassis components and well thought-out design, KTM appeals to a broad target group - from ambitious mountain bikers to comfort-oriented city commuters.

Below we take a detailed look at the model highlights to shed more light on the most important features and technical finesse of the latest KTM bikes.

KTM Macina Prowler Exonic

The Macina Prowler Exonic is KTM's flagship e-mountain bike and is aimed at real off-road enthusiasts who don't want to make any compromises. With a latest generation Bosch Performance Line CX motor and a 750 Wh battery, the bike offers an enormous range and powerful support even on the most demanding trails.

The carbon frame not only ensures low weight, but also maximum stability. In combination with the RockShox ZEB Ultimate chassis and a suspension travel of 180 mm at the front and 170 mm at the rear, the Prowler Exonic masters even the toughest descents and steepest climbs with ease. With the wireless SRAM XX1 AXS gearshift, KTM offers precision at the highest level. The electronic gearshift ensures lightning-fast and precise gear changes in every situation. High-quality SRAM Code RSC brakes ensure maximum safety and the best braking power, even on extreme downhill descents.

With a price of just under 12.000 EUR, the Macina Prowler Exonic is aimed at demanding bikers who are looking for the maximum in performance and technology.

KTM Macina Team 891

The Macina Team 891 is the perfect model for sporty e-mountain bikers who need powerful and reliable support on both trails and longer tours. This model also uses the powerful Bosch Performance Line CX motor and a 750 Wh battery to enable long rides.

The aluminum frame of the Macina Team 891 offers a balanced geometry that ensures stability on both descents and technical passages. The 29-inch wheels guarantee a fast but comfortable ride. A Shimano XT 12-speed gear system ensures reliable and precise power transmission, while hydraulic Shimano Deore XT disc brakes ensure full control even in adverse conditions. A RockShox Recon suspension fork with 120 mm travel provides sufficient damping to provide the necessary comfort and control on rocky trails and challenging paths. The Macina Team 891 is an E-MTB that strikes a balance between performance and price, making it aimed at both sporty riders and touring bikers.

KTM Macina Style FS Prime

The Macina Style FS Prime is a full-suspension trekking e-bike specially designed for commuters and touring riders looking for maximum comfort and versatility. Thanks to its full suspension and powerful Bosch motor, this model is ideal for long tours on a variety of surfaces, from asphalt to gravel paths.

With the Bosch Performance Line CX motor and a 750 Wh battery, the Macina Style FS Prime offers a considerable range and harmonious support behavior that remains consistent even at high speeds. The Suntour Mobie 25 suspension fork and the full-suspension rear end (with RockShox Deluxe Select) guarantee the best riding comfort even on bumpy roads. The bike is also equipped with well-thought-out features such as an integrated luggage rack, mudguards and a high-quality lighting system. Hydraulic Shimano disc brakes ensure reliable braking power in every riding situation, while the robust construction offers stability even when fully loaded. The Macina Style FS Prime is an excellent choice for commuters and long-distance riders who value comfort and complete equipment.

KTM Macina Gran 810 ABS

The Macina Gran 810 ABS is another highlight in the field of e-trekking bikes, and it is available in two versions: with 27,5-inch and 29-inch wheels. This model impresses with its high level of safety thanks to the integrated ABS system, which enables controlled braking in critical situations. The Bosch anti-lock braking system (ABS) provides additional safety, especially on wet or slippery roads. The system prevents the wheels from locking during abrupt braking maneuvers, which helps prevent falls and accidents.

Like the other models in the series, the Macina Gran 810 ABS is equipped with a Bosch Performance Line CX motor and a 750 Wh battery, which ensures a long range and powerful support. The geometry of the frame and the 75 mm suspension fork (Suntour XCR 34) offer the best comfort on long journeys. With standard mudguards, an integrated luggage rack and a powerful lighting system, the Macina Gran 810 ABS is optimally equipped for both daily use and longer tours.

For safety-conscious riders who mainly ride on paved roads and in the city, the Macina Gran 810 ABS offers the perfect combination of technology, comfort and safety.

With its new models, KTM is once again setting standards in the field of e-bikes and e-mountain bikes in 2024. Each of the bikes presented offers sophisticated technologies, high-quality components and a design that is tailored to the respective target group. Regardless of whether you are a sporty mountain biker or a comfort-oriented commuter - KTM is remaining true to its line of developing bikes for the highest demands this year. The models presented offer a wide selection of features and price levels, so that there is the right e-bike for every need.

WEB: ktm-bikes.at