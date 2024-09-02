E-MTB / Test: With the Giant Trance X Advanced E+ Elite V2, the first light E-MTB from Giant, which was only introduced last year, already has a successor. Little has changed in the basic concept, only the drive has received a small update.

In spring 2023, Giant caused a stir with the launch of the Trance X Advanced E+ Elite: No other e-MTB in this travel class had previously managed to combine a full-power motor with a low weight of less than 20 kg. This was made possible above all by the rather small and permanently integrated 400 Wh battery; it quickly became apparent that the concept has its fans, as other manufacturers followed suit and the Giant Trance X Advanced E+ Elite is by no means the only e-MTB in this class today. In this respect, it is hardly surprising that Giant is also releasing a version 2 of the trendsetter for this model year: This is identical to its predecessor in many areas, but gets an upgrade in the drive, where the new, lighter Giant SyncDrive Pro2 MG is celebrating its premiere.

Sporty and dynamic drive

As with all current e-mountain bikes in Giant's portfolio, the lightweight Trance X Advanced E+ Elite also uses the company's own SyncDrive drive. This relies on Yamaha motor hardware, which is then combined with its own sensors, batteries, software and control units. In the case of the new SyncDrive Pro 2 MG, the motor corresponds to the Yamaha PW-XM, which weighs just 85 kg despite its maximum torque of 2,6 Nm. It is combined with the well-known 400 Wh battery, which is permanently integrated into the down tube. If that is not enough for you, you can increase your range with the optional range extender with a further 250 Wh.

Our laboratory measurements show that the SyncDrive Pro2 MG is virtually identical to the regular SyncDrive Pro2 in terms of performance and responsiveness. This also means that it cannot quite keep up with the top dogs from Bosch and Shimano, especially in terms of maximum performance. However, compared to common light assist motors, it is significantly more powerful.

In terms of operation, Giant has dispensed with a full-fledged display and instead relies on LEDs in the top tube and a minimalist control panel on the handlebars - a good choice for a sporty e-MTB. However, if you want, you can easily retrofit one of the compatible RideControl displays.

Versatile concept and good equipment

The frame of the Giant Trance X Advanced E+ Elite V2 has remained virtually unchanged from its predecessor. The main frame is made of carbon, as is the rear triangle in three of the four equipment variants. The wheels are still a mullet mix with a large 29er front wheel and the suspension travel remains the same: 150 mm at the front and 140 mm at the rear. The proven Maestro rear triangle gets the latter from the shock absorber. Accordingly, the bike's field of application lies somewhere between a trail bike and an enduro - a real all-rounder. This is also reflected in the geometry, which is certainly modern but avoids extreme dimensions.

frame Giant Trance X Advanced E+ Elite suspension fork Fox 36 Factory Grip2 E-Tuned Power Type Giant SyncDrive Pro2 MG Battery 400 Wh (fixed) Suspension shocks Fox Float Wheels Giant E-TRX Carbon Tire VR Maxxis Minion DHF MaxxTerra Exo Tire HR Maxxis Dissector MaxxTerra Exo derailleur Sram GX Eagle AXS Transmission Gear levers Sram GX Eagle AXS Transmission Crank Practice Performance Carbon Front derailleur Without Brake Sram Code R Brake discs Sram 220/200 Seat post TranzX 200mm (L) Saddle Giant Romero Stem Giant Contact SLR Links Giant Contact SLR

In the test, we had the E+1 variant, which was perhaps the most interesting model. For just under 8.000 euros, it offers very good equipment that leaves nothing to be desired and weighs exactly 20,0 kg without pedals in frame size L. The Fox Factory chassis with 36 fork at the front and Float X shock absorber at the rear is supported by a GX Eagle Transmission gear system. Braking is done with Code R stoppers, also from Sram, which are even combined with the large 220 mm disc at the front. The carbon rims from the company are unusual in this price range. Nice: The Vario seat post offers an appropriate 200 mm travel in frame size L.

The Giant Trance X Advanced E+ Elite V2 on the trail

In practice, the Giant Trance X Advanced E+ Elite V2 is particularly impressive on the trail down to the valley. Here, it impresses with its agile handling and great chassis. In addition to the well-known impressive fork, the excellent Maestro rear end also cuts a great figure, combining comfort with plenty of support and amazing resilience. For our taste, however, the front of the bike is quite low, which is why we helped out here with a few spacers under the handlebar-stem unit. But then the bike lives up to its reputation as an all-rounder and is a hit on a wide variety of terrain, from leisurely flow trails to demanding enduro tracks.

The bike also performs well uphill, although not quite as convincingly as downhill. The front wheel in particular tends to lose traction surprisingly quickly, which is somewhat surprising given the not-too-extreme geometry. The SyncDrive Pro2 MG drive should appeal to sporty e-mountain bikers in particular. It is extremely responsive and dynamic and can be easily controlled even in tricky terrain. However, its support characteristics also require a little more effort from you than you are used to from Bosch or Shimano, for example. In return, it remains acoustically rather reserved even at full power and rattles at most quietly on the descent.

You can find even more information and a more detailed driving report in our test video: