Fox Live Valve Neo

Product news: After the launch of the Fox Transfer Neo seat post a few weeks ago, the Americans are now presenting the wireless suspension Live Valve Neo. Equipped with the fast Neo protocol, the system reads driving conditions up to 400 times per second and records, transmits and adjusts the shock absorber in just 1/70 of a second.

With an all-new architecture, a completely wireless design and a straightforward installation, Fox has reduced complexity to a minimum in favor of performance and personalization. By combining ultra-fast wireless technology with the fastest responsiveness, Fox has created a product that is not only designed to be ahead of the competition, but also revolutionizes the way suspension can optimize the ride. When traction and travel are required from the shock, the suspension adapts immediately, providing an instant effect. The rapid support is designed to provide a significant speed advantage not only on the trail, but also when jumping and accelerating out of corners.

Neo protocol reads driving conditions up to 400 times per second

The wireless suspension is based on the proven FLOAT X and DHX shock absorber platforms and has been tested over the last 3 years as part of the Fox RAD (Racing Applications Development) program, including in the Enduro World Cup. The heart of Live Valve Neo is the fast Neo protocol. The system reads driving conditions up to 400 times per second and records, transmits and adjusts the shock absorber in just 1/70 of a second. After the rider has set up the suspension, the system immediately adjusts itself depending on the terrain while riding. Even at racing speeds, Fox says the system is fast enough that bumps on the front wheel are taken into account by the shock absorber before the rear wheel encounters the same bump.

Three key elements contribute to Live Valve Neo's speed and enable wireless suspension control without compromise:

The sensors only transmit essential data when needed, thus avoiding unnecessary communication delays

The Neo protocol forwards information to the controller in just one millisecond

A magnetic locking unit controls the compression circuit with unmatched speed and efficiency and enables an imperceptibly quick change between suspension modes

App support, availability and pricing

The Fox Bike App supports all aspects of Live Valve Neo, offering features such as setup tutorials, firmware updates, and Live Valve Neo Tunes. Riders can choose from five preset tunes - Standard, Firm, Plush, Open, and Closed - and save and customize their tunes to suit any trail conditions or preferences. Those who like to customize their ride can create their perfect technical climbing tune or seamlessly switch to their favorite bike park tune - all with just a tap. The app's interface also monitors battery levels, ensures component connections, and tracks maintenance intervals for consistent performance.

Live Valve Neo is available as an aftermarket upgrade for most trail and all-mountain bikes. Fox says installation is as straightforward as it gets: attach the shock absorber, mount the sensors and sync with the Fox Bike app. The system is compatible with a wide range of bikes, making it accessible to any rider who wants to take their performance to the next level. A complete system requires a Live Valve Neo kit (fork and rear sensors, battery, charger, charging cable) for 499 euros and a shock absorber of the rider's choice: Live Valve Neo Float X for 1299 euros or Live Valve Neo DHX for 1249 euros. A Neo replacement battery costs 99 euros.

Web: www.foxracingshox.de