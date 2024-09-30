Product news: The Swiss e-bike pioneer Flyer has raised the bar for comfort and adventure in 2025 with the introduction of the new e-bike models Gotour and Goroc X. With a mix of the latest Bosch technology and Swiss precision, the new models, which were presented at the media event in St. Gallen, offer optimal solutions for everyday use as well as for demanding tours and off-road routes.

The Flyer Gotour is aimed at all those who value comfort. This touring and trekking bike was developed with everyday rides, long tours and family friendliness in mind. It offers an upright seating position, easy handling of the battery and a low entry. Particularly noteworthy is the equipment with the brand new Bosch Performance Line CX motor and an 800 Wh battery, which can be extended to 1.050 Wh via a range extender. With comfortable features such as ergonomic handles, individually adjustable cockpit and the option for a child trailer, the Gotour is ideal for versatile use.

Technical details: Gotour

The Gotour impresses with a range of advanced technical details that maximize comfort and flexibility in everyday life. The Bosch Performance Line CX motor delivers up to 85 Nm of torque, which offers gentle but powerful support. With an 800 Wh Bosch PowerTube battery, ranges of up to 150 kilometers are possible, with the optional range extender providing an additional 250 Wh. Either a low-maintenance toothed belt drive or a classic hub gear ensure smooth gear shifting. The Gotour also offers three different frame variants - Comfort, Mixed and Gents - as well as 27.5-inch tires with puncture protection, which ensure safety even on longer tours. The LED lighting system and the optionally available front luggage rack offer additional suitability for everyday use.

The new Flyer Goroc X for more adventure

The Flyer Goroc X, on the other hand, appeals to adventurers who want to enjoy the freedom of two wheels even off the beaten track. The full-suspension frame, the dynamic design and the power of the new Bosch Smart System make it the perfect companion for demanding off-road tours. The Goroc X not only offers impressive traction and stability on any surface, but can also be ordered with ABS, which offers additional safety. For everyday urban use, the Goroc X also impresses with robust mudguards and the "MonkeyLoad" system for luggage.

Technical details: Flyer Goroc X

The Goroc X also comes with first-class technical features that are optimized for both off-road adventures and everyday use. Equipped with the new Bosch Performance Line CX Smart System, it also offers up to 85 Nm of torque and impressive motor power. The 800 Wh battery enables extended tours, while the range extender extends the range to up to 1.050 Wh. The full-suspension e-bike has a specially developed e-bike comfort saddle, which in combination with the angle-adjustable stem ensures optimal ergonomics. The Goroc X comes in five frame sizes from XS to XL and uses either 27.5-inch or 29-inch wheels depending on the size. Thanks to robust mudguards and powerful lighting, the bike is well equipped for everyday use. The Bosch anti-lock braking system is optionally available for additional safety.

Flyer E-Bike innovations 2025 – First impressions from the media event in Switzerland

Even before the official launch, we had the pleasure of trying out the new FLYER models Gotour and Goroc X in St. Gallen. From the very first meters, the Gotour impressed with its smooth ride comfort and intuitive handling. The ergonomic adjustment options and the seamless support of the Bosch motor were particularly impressive. The Goroc X showed its strengths off-road. The powerful drive combined with the excellent suspension ensured an agile but safe ride, even on rough terrain. Both models reflect the quality and innovative spirit that Flyer is known for.

With these innovations, FLYER is clearly positioning itself at the forefront of e-bike development and is showing once again that they offer the right bike for every need – be it for long tours, the daily commute or adventurous off-road rides.

WEB: flyer-bikes.com