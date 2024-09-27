Test Fizik Vento Antares R3 Adaptive: With a long nose designed for changing seating positions, the affordable model from the 3D pioneer impresses in pretty much every respect.

Fizik is a pioneer in 3D saddles and has now converted various models to the new technology and has 3D versions of many tried-and-tested saddles in its range. These saddles, called "Adaptive", are in different price categories: At the top are the custom saddles from the new "One-to-One" range, followed by the super-light racing model Vento Argo 00 Adaptive for 399 euros. The Vento Antares R3 Adaptive, on the other hand, offers comparatively inexpensive access to the exclusive world of 259D saddles at 3 euros; at 223 grams on the editorial scales, it can certainly be described as light. The seat owes its lower price and slightly higher weight to its frame made of metal tubes instead of carbon struts and the nylon saddle shell.

Fizik Vento Antares R3 Adaptive: Long nose and two widths

The 268 mm long saddle has a more classic shape with a longer saddle nose; it is available in two widths, 140 and 150 mm. It is well suited for riders who do not sit statically on the bike, but change their position from time to time: further back when pushing hard on the uphill, and right at the front on the lower handlebars at high speed on the flat. In the latter position in particular, conventional saddles with a hard nose can sometimes cause pressure problems - but not with the Antares Adaptive. Its longitudinal groove is not completely open; the 3D padding also offers some support in this area. The groove is also framed by a strip of closed material. With some conventional saddles with a central opening, you come across the hard edge of the saddle shell in this area, but not with the Fizik: it is well padded all around and thus prevents painful pressure on sensitive parts of the body.

Velomotion test rider Eduard Buyler can also confirm this finding, gained from other 3D models from the Italian manufacturer. The ski trainer, who rides a good 6.000 kilometers on his racing bike per year, sees the Vento Antares R3 Adaptive as a good choice for long distances where lasting comfort is important. On the endurance racing bike, it is not an issue that it is a few grams heavier than a full carbon saddle with Kium metal struts. The Fizik is also very well designed visually, because despite the longitudinal groove mentioned, it looks like a classic closed saddle. The uniform surface structure with hexagonal "honeycombs" also contributes to this impression, which is much less conspicuous than the padding on some other 3D saddles.

With its affordable price, low weight, high level of comfort and understated appearance, the Fizik Vento Antares R3 Adaptive is a very attractive product from the 3D pioneer. Anyone who gets on well with the brand's classic saddles will be even better advised to choose this model.

www.fizik.com

