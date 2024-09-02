Spectrum / News: ZDF reporter Fabian Köster, known from the "heute-show", is committed to consideration and respect in road traffic. In a humorous video series, the young comedian speaks to road users as part of the #mehrAchtung initiative to shed light on everyday traffic from a variety of perspectives in his usual biting and humorous manner. Each episode looks at a different aspect of traffic life.

In conversations, the comedian, known from the "heute-show", explores what motivates his interviewees and what tips they have for more attention and respect in traffic. These experiences also make an impression on Köster: "I don't avoid street fights with the microphone. But in traffic I'll take it easy in the future," says Fabian Köster. "For me, #mehrAchtung is a great way to promote respect and consideration in everyday traffic - a cause that is really close to my heart."

In the first seven episodes, Köster meets various protagonists who all have a common goal: to reach their destination safely and quickly. But as truck driver Daniela Rohde - known from the Kabel Eins series "Trucker Babes" - points out, some of them quickly contradict each other. Fabian Köster also looks over the shoulders of the towing service duo Angela and Guido Dentz from the RTL2 series "Die Abschlepper". They ensure order and safety on the roads every day and report on their experiences and the often dangerous situations they encounter.

#mehrAchtung is an initiative of the Federal Ministry for Digital Affairs and Transport (BMDV) and the German Road Safety Council (DVR) eV as part of the prevention campaign "Runter vom Gas". Supported by a broad alliance of partners, it appeals to people's personal responsibility to contribute to more consideration and respectful coexistence in road traffic through their attitude and behavior. All episodes of the series will appear on the website www.mehrachtung.de and on the YouTube channel of "Runter vom Gas"; short excerpts from the video series will also appear successively on Instagram and Facebook.

Web: www.mehrachtung.de