EVOC Explorer Pro 26 and 30 in the test: In the beginning there was a desire for safety, then a concept followed and in the course of evolution the EVOC brand was created in 2008 (the name stands for evolution and the concept). Today, almost 16 years later, EVOC is known worldwide and stands for high-quality, sporty backpacks, bags and luggage with a special focus on uncompromising protection of people and materials.

Relating to Sustainability EVOC does not advertise itself or plaster its products with certificates. Rather, the Munich-based company is very sensitive to the issue and is increasingly using resource-saving materials in its development steps. The company also sees itself as having a social responsibility and supports projects to protect people and nature.

Data on EVOC Explorer Pro 26 / 30

packing volume 26L or 30L back ventilation Ja rain cover Ja reflectors Ja Hydration compatible Yes up to 3L Helmet holder Ja Features -Helmet holder

-Signal whistle

-Separate wash bag

Sustainability Unspecified dimension 30L: 53 / 27 / 19 cm (H/W/D)

26L: 48 / 27 / 19 cm (H/W/D) Weight 30L: 1360g

26L: 1250g Color 30L: Black, Grey

26L: Black, Blue/Grey Price RRP 240 Euros

Body Hugging Concept

EVOC has designed the Explorer Pro backpacks specifically for multi-day tours for ambitious challenges, such as a TransAlp. This backpack also uses its Body Hugging concept, which positions the backpack as close to the body as possible with a large-area weight distribution on the hips. With this concept, the Explorer Pro should also offer comfort and control in addition to stability on trails. The Explorer Pro is available in two identical sizes, the 26 liter version for smaller riders with a back length of up to 43cm and the 30 liter version for back lengths of up to 56cm. We looked at both versions in our test.

Super access thanks to deep-drawn zippers

Anyone who knows EVOC backpacks knows that the parts are built for tough use. EVOC makes no compromises with the Explorer Pro either; the backpack is robustly constructed and very well made. The materials used make a very high-quality impression. As far as the compartment layout is concerned, the Explorer is very classic. At the front there is an organizer compartment that can be opened up completely. There is space for all the tools you need here; the extra holder for the air pump is very good. Above the organizer you will find the glasses compartment, which is lined with fleece on the front, as is typical for EVOC. Thanks to two small mesh pockets, other smaller items such as a thin tube scarf can be stored here. The main compartment of the Explorer Pro has two entrances, so the compartment can be opened almost completely from above using the very deep zippers or opened using the horizontal zipper on the lower backpack. It is very practical that the compartment can be flexibly divided into two chambers, so that dirty protectors or wet clothing can be stored in the lower part without dirtying or making the rest of the bag wet. In addition, the main compartment has a small lockable mesh pocket with a key holder and an emergency plan. Behind the main compartment is the separate hydration bladder compartment, which can hold up to three liters of water. If you want to attach something to the outside of the backpack, there is a mesh pocket on the side of the backpack and fastening straps. The Explorer Pro is also equipped with a pull-out helmet holder, a rain cover and a small wash bag.

EVOC Explorer Pro – Fits like a glove

The EVOC Explorer Pro is equipped with a solid back plate with foam pads. This allows EVOC to give the backpack a stable frame. In combination with the extra wide hip fins, this creates a very comfortable and pleasantly enveloping feeling when the backpack is carried on the back. The very well padded shoulder straps also contribute to this. When fully loaded, the body hugging concept plays all its cards. The tight fit distributes the weight optimally across the hips and relieves the shoulders. The Explorer is a loyal companion, especially in an active riding position, that sits firmly in place without being too constricting. EVOC achieves this, among other things, with the flexible hip belt, which has a Velcro fastener and an additional buckle fastener for safety. The belt is long enough so that even stronger riders can use it without any problems. In terms of back ventilation, air can circulate between the foam pads, but you shouldn't expect any great miracles with such a tight fit. Nevertheless, the Air Circulation System manages to prevent heat build-up on the back and helps the back dry during descents or relaxed rides. In addition to the excellent performance on the back, the Explorer Pro also impressed us with its handling. We were able to store all of our equipment in the existing compartments and, thanks to the generously dimensioned access options, we never lost track of things or had to search for a long time. We particularly liked the voluminous hip pockets, which are very easy to reach while riding.

If you are wondering whether you can carry the smaller 26L version as a taller person, we can safely answer yes. Conversely, however, we would not recommend the larger version for shorter people.

Web: evocsports.com