The new e*thirteen Sidekick hub

Product news: With the advent of rear wheel suspension, a previously unknown phenomenon arose: pedal kickback. Since then, manufacturers have been trying to get to grips with the problem using a variety of approaches and suspension concepts. A very innovative solution has now come from e*thirteen. The new Sidekick hubs from the US manufacturer isolate the drive train from the rear wheel suspension and should therefore effectively eliminate pedal kickback.

In suspension rear ends, pedal kickback is caused by an extension of the upper chain line during compression. This causes the chain to pull on the rear wheel and the crank. Single-pivot bikes are particularly affected, but not the only ones. The e*thirteen Sidekick hubs isolate the drive train from the rear wheel suspension and thus prevent pedal kickback. Sidekick hubs have an innovative freewheel mechanism that separates the drive train from the rear wheel when rolling out. This unique function and an adjustable free travel prevent pedal kickback and should therefore significantly improve the suspension performance and ride comfort of full-suspension bikes. In addition, chain slap and drive vibrations are filtered out, which ensures a quieter and smoother ride.

How does the system work?

A proprietary freewheel mechanism disconnects the drivetrain from the rear wheel when coasting, and an adjustable free travel filters kickback and chain vibration before it reaches the pedals. Sidekick thus completely eliminates the root cause of the problem at the source, unlike other solutions on the market that require pedal kickback to occur before some of it is eliminated. When coasting, a spring holds the pawls disengaged. When pedaling begins, a mechanism e*thirteen calls the pawl slider lifts the pawls into position so they can engage the pawl. The pawl slider has three settings (12°, 15° and 18°) so the rider can adjust the free travel and the resulting amount of kickback protection.

The e*thirteen Sidekick Lineup

In addition to the hub, the lineup also includes the Grappler Flux and Sylvan Sidekick wheels, which are offered in both aluminum and carbon variants. These wheels are optimized for aggressive trail, enduro and downhill riding and, according to e*thirteen, are a perfect fit for mountain and Class 1 e-bikes. Grappler Flux rims are tailored for both the competitive racer and the passionate enthusiast and are available in enduro and downhill variants. Sylvan Sidekick All Mountain wheels revolutionize the market for lightweight MTB wheels by using the same hub technology as the Grappler Sidekick wheels used in the World Cup, combined with low-profile, asymmetrical Sylvan All Mountain rims.

Rear Hubs Specifications

Driver: XD, Microspline, HG, mini-HG, 7-speed integrated cassette

Size: Boost, Super Boost, 157x12mm, 148mm DH

Weight: Boost (XD) 452g / Super Boost (XD) 450g / 157x12mm (7-speed) 652g / 148mm DH (mini-HG) 459g

Price: 499,95 euros, 589,95 euros 7-speed integrated cassette

Front Hubs Specifications

Size: Sidekick SL 110x15mm Boost / Sidekick 110×15/20mm Boost

Weight: Sidekick SL 132g / Sidekick 196g

Price: € 169,95

Video: e*thirteen Sidekick Wheels & Hubs

Web: ethirteen.com