Ergon BA3 in the test: With the BA3, Ergon presents the big brother of the popular BA2 mountain bike backpack for demanding tours.

Care, heart and soul, enthusiasm, precision, passion and reliability - these are the virtues with which the Koblenz-based company approaches its ideas for its products. Since 2021, Ergon has been focusing not only on development but also on production in Germany. A German partner network of specialists for material research, manufacturing and testing is at their disposal. In addition to sophisticated ergonomic products, the result is also the implementation of a sustainable philosophy in dealing with short transport routes and waste reduction.

Data on the Ergon BA3

packing volume 15 + 2 liters back ventilation Ja rain cover Ja reflectors No, but neon yellow rain cover Hydration compatible Ja Helmet holder Ja Features Adjustable hip belt, height-adjustable back section Sustainability German Innovation dimension 1060g Weight Black, blue Color 149,95 € RRP

Built for rough terrain

The BA3 is part of the BA series, which is specifically designed for all-mountain, gravity, enduro or, in short, for all day trips where things get rough. In addition to the sufficient space of 15 liters, the backpacks should be stable, comfortable and ergonomic to carry. But handling is also a focus, so the BA3 has been given a well-thought-out compartment layout. For e-bikers there is the BA3 E, which offers an additional compartment for an e-bike battery.

Ergon BA3 – Backpack with user manual

Just as we highlighted in our test of the Ergon BX4 Evo, which is also part of our list of the best touring backpacks, we want to do the same here: Ergon supplies the BA3 with a detailed instruction manual. It is definitely worth taking a look at the instructions, because they not only tell you how to adjust it perfectly to your needs, they also show how the compartments are divided up. Before we go into the individual compartments, it must first be mentioned that the materials used and the workmanship make a very good first impression.

The front of the Ergon BA3 consists of an open pocket that extends down to the sides. It is ideal for transporting bulky or sweaty items such as protectors. At the same time, it can also be used as a helmet holder for half shells or full-face helmets. There are also two straps on the underside where additional equipment can be tied down. Behind this is the so-called outer pocket, which can be opened completely. Inside there are eight pockets, four of which are lockable. There is also a key holder in the outer pocket, in which you can easily store all your equipment such as a pump, tube, repair kit and other spare parts. If it gets wet, this compartment also holds the rain cover included in the delivery.

The inner pocket can also be opened very generously, and there is plenty of room for a change of clothes or rain gear. We really like the two compartments that are lined with fleece. Sunglasses and goggles can be stored in each of these. If it gets tight, the compartment can be made 4cm deeper using a zipper.

As befits a well-designed day-tour backpack, there is a hydration bladder barrel. This is located behind the inner pocket. You can also use the access to insert a back protector, which can be purchased separately.

Cuttable hip belt

We have to go back to the manual, because the Ergon BA3 offers some adjustment options that other backpacks don't have. There's the 4-stage back length adjustment or the pre-shape system, which allows you to adjust the backpack to your lumbar region. The hip belt can also be cut to size. Yes, you read that correctly: cut. Ergon has built a cutting line into the belt so that bikers with a larger waist circumference are not disadvantaged. If you don't need the extra belt, you can simply shorten it along the cutting line.

After we had adjusted and packed the backpack perfectly, we started the practical test. As expected, the BA3 also sits perfectly on the bike. Thanks to the elastic and wide hip belt, the weight can be distributed across the hips and the shoulders relieved. The shoulder straps, which are stiffened towards the backpack, also play an important role here, creating a perceived free space in the upper back area, which is particularly advantageous when downhill on trials. Speaking of trails, the BA3 sits firmly on the back thanks to its stable construction without constricting, so it doesn't get in the way of having fun on the downhill. In terms of breathability, you can't expect miracles from the BA3. Air can circulate between the padding, but this only serves to prevent heat build-up; we didn't notice any cooling during fast runs.

In terms of handling, the BA3 is a universal companion, because thanks to the many options for attaching equipment on the outside, protectors can be conveniently stored here when going uphill. The only drawback is access to the two main pockets, where a buckle on the helmet holder always has to be undone. But that's complaining at a high level.

At the end of the day, do we feel like we have found the perfect trail backpack for day trips? Let's put it this way: with the BA3, Ergon has developed a backpack that sits perfectly on your back and meets all the requirements of a backpack when it comes to transport. But not everyone agrees on one point: the look! Because of the extendable adjustment system, the overall appearance of the BA3 is not harmonious.

WEB: ergonbike.com