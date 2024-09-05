Product news: DT Swiss has the new TRC 1400 DICUT & T 1800 CLASSIC wheels for urban pedalers who value exclusive design as well as first-class quality. With aero-optimized components that have proven themselves in the velodrome, the hand-laced wheels are designed to offer style-conscious fixed gear riders maximum performance and the best control.

Fixed gear riders are individualists who undoubtedly stand out from the crowd of cyclists. The puristic bikes reflect a special philosophy of life. The bike is without a doubt the focus of urban mobility. DT Swiss now has two new wheel sets for this exceptional breed of cyclist: TRC 1400 DICUT and T 1800 CLASSIC. The TRC 1400 DICUT wheel set in particular is the ideal addition to the absolute dream fixie. The aerodynamically optimized carbon rim, the rim height of 62 millimeters and the aerodynamic hub shell speak their own design language.

Whether made of carbon or aluminum (T 1800 CLASSIC), the rims of the two new wheels are aerodynamically optimized using AERO+ technology. In conjunction with the aero spokes, both wheel sets promise improved stability at high speeds and less air resistance. The hub built into the rear wheel makes these wheels really suitable for fixies, whether 240 DICUT with aerodynamic hub shell or 370 CLASSIC in a shiny chrome look. All components are carefully laced by hand and further emphasize the exclusive touch of the wheels. The two wheel sets are available now for 2049,80 euros (TRC 1400 DICUT) or 499,80 euros (T 1800 CLASSIC).

DT Swiss TRC 1400 DICUT

DT Swiss T 1800 CLASSIC

Web: www.dtswiss.com

Photo credits: DT Swiss AG, Karl Tranberg, Magnus Ruby Ban