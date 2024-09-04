Test: We were very excited when we were given the opportunity to test the brand new Cube Attain SLT exclusively at the Cube headquarters in Waldershof before the official launch. As part of the Cube 2025 portfolio, this model sets new standards in the field of racing bikes. The Attain SLT is the highlight of the completely newly developed Attain series, which shines with a mixture of sportiness, everyday suitability and a real all-round character.

Design and technology: A well thought-out new development

It's clear from the first glance at the Cube Attain SLT: Cube's design and engineering team has done a great job here. The Attain racing bike series has been completely redesigned for 2025 and is heavily inspired by the international success of the Litening series. The Attain SLT embodies this further development to perfection. With a semi-aerodynamic design, which is complemented by an integrated seat clamp, an integrated stem and internally routed cables, this bike is not only functional but also an aesthetic highlight. The full carbon fork and the generous space for tires up to 34 mm also offer the necessary comfort to easily handle any bumps, even on longer routes.

The new Cube Attain in the first test – sporty, fast and versatile

The first test ride with the Attain SLT confirms the strong impression that the bike makes even when stationary. As soon as you start pedaling, you can feel the bike's sportiness - it is fast and direct, every movement is implemented precisely. At the same time, it impresses with its suitability for everyday use. The easy handling and comfortable ride make it an ideal companion, whether for a quick after-work ride or longer tours at the weekend.

The Attain SLT effortlessly manages to maintain the balance between speed and comfort. Despite its racing bike genes, it is also comfortable to ride on less than ideal surfaces. This is where the all-round character of the bike comes into its own - it feels at home on both smooth asphalt and rougher roads.

A high-quality entry-level model with all-rounder qualities

The Cube Attain SLT is more than just a racing bike. It is a high-quality entry-level model that will delight both newbies and experienced riders. The complete redesign has paid off - the bike offers an outstanding riding experience that is unrivalled in this class. With the Attain SLT, Cube shows that innovation and tradition are not mutually exclusive, but can result in a perfect interplay.

The Cube portfolio 2025 promises "more choice, more innovation", and the Attain SLT is an impressive example of this. Anyone looking for a racing bike that combines sportiness and everyday usability should definitely keep this model on their radar. Cube has created a real all-rounder that hits the mark and promises a lot of riding fun.

WEB: cube.eu