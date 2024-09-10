Campagnolo Super Record S Wireless: The Italians' new component group, which is available alongside the wireless top model, is attractive to look at and significantly cheaper. It comes with new chainring gradations and two visually matching wheel sets.

The new Campagnolo Super Record made a big leap forward in terms of technology: The Italian manufacturer's new top model was completely wireless, equipped with separate batteries for the rear and front derailleurs, and featured a new shifting logic, especially since the familiar thumb button was missing. The organic-looking 2x12 group offered improvements in many respects; however, with a price of 5.200 euros, Campagnolo increased its price significantly.

Reduced price group in stealth look

This is where the new Campagnolo Super Record S Wireless comes in: at 3.990 euros, it costs significantly less without being at a disadvantage in terms of functionality. The first noticeable difference to its big sister is the elegant matte black look, which makes the components appear to be made from a single piece. The stealth look stands for somewhat simpler materials; the crank arms are also solid instead of hollow and the entire group is 150 grams heavier, meaning it should weigh around 2.770 grams.

New chainring gradations

There are new gear ratios: In addition to 45×29, 48×32 and 50×34, there are now three additional chainring gradations, namely 52×36, 53×39 and 54×39. These are particularly interesting for high-performance athletes, who, together with the 10-27 and 10-29 cassettes, get very long gear ratios. The 11-32 sprocket is aimed at people with average legs and is now available in a version that is precisely tailored to the wireless gear system.

The two electronic buttons on each lever can be individually assigned via the app. There is an additional button on the handle body that operates a bike computer linked to the gear system.

Noble wheel sets with low weight

To match the look of the new group, the Italians are launching two wheel sets in a "Matt Edition", the Bora WTO and the Bora Ultra WTO. Both have the brand's typical G3 spoke pattern and, with an inner width of 23 mm, are designed for modern, wider tires. At 1.325 and 1.405 grams respectively (according to the manufacturer), the Bora Ultra WTO and Bora WTO are extremely light. The matt black versions are a little more expensive than the familiar versions, namely 3.800 and 2.700 euros respectively.

Of course, the Campagnolo Super Record S Wireless goes particularly well with these wheel sets - but the expensive wheel sets also somewhat counteract the manufacturer's efforts to make the Super Record Wireless more affordable. If you combine the group with standard carbon wheels and a not-too-expensive frame, you should be able to create a racing machine for around 7.000 euros that offers the latest Campagnolo technology and looks particularly good at the same time...

www.campagnolo.com