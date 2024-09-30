Bulls E-Bikes 2025: For the coming model year, the Cologne-based company is showing many models with the new Bosch Performance Line CX. These include new e-racing models, as well as fullys in all price ranges and interesting urban and SUV bikes that promise a lot of comfort and everyday utility.

At Bulls in Cologne, almost everything revolves around mountain bikes. The brand with the successful racing team has a wide range of models to offer, from affordable aluminum hardtails to marathon full suspension bikes that are used to winning - and numerous models with the new Bosch CX are planned for the coming model year. The new drive unit, with its well-known performance figures - 85 Nm torque, 600 watts maximum power and a support factor of up to 3,4 - is a force on the trail and has been the drive of choice for all fans of "Uphill Flow" since the first version was introduced ten years ago. In this respect, Bosch saw no reason for updates; however, the sensors of the drive system and the transmission have been further developed. And with new components, a complete ecosystem has been created that has been specially tailored to the E-MTB.

New Bosch CX with optimized sensors

In the 5th generation of the drive, pedal force, acceleration and driving parameters such as gradient and incline angles as well as vibrations are measured with unprecedented precision, so that the drive support can be even more sensitive. Complete decoupling of the transmission when driving downhill, together with other measures, contributes to further reducing noise; the use of recycled materials has made the entire system more sustainable. The new MTB-specific Purion 400 display, new PowerTube batteries with 600 and 800 Wh and improved customization options in the Ebike Flow app also ensure a driving experience on a new level.

And Bulls offers this to riders of all kinds, from urban biking to e-racing. For the latter, theas BULLS Sonic EN-R Team responsible: The specialist for the pioneering racing discipline allows with 29/27,5-inch wheelsx and 170/160 mm front/rear suspension travel for extreme enduro use and is also very well equipped: The BULLS is fitted with wireless electronic gears SRAM XX Eagle Transmission AXS, a carbon cockpit and a lightweight system wheelset; a full carbon frame and 600 Wh battery contribute to the low overall weight. The EN-R is up to the tough demands of e-racing with details such as an aluminum skid plate and oversized headset. The expensive team version with top equipment is joined by two other models, the Sonic EN-R for 6.799 euros and the Sonic EN-R for 7.999 euros.

BULLS Sonic EN-R Team

Engine: Bosch Performance Line CX GEN5

Battery: Bosch Powertube 600

Fork: RockShox ZEB Ultimate 170mm

Shock absorber: RockShox Vivid Ultimate 160 mm

Gearshift: SRAM XX Eagle Transmission AXS 12-speed

Brakes: MAGURA Gustav Pro 220/203 mm

Wheels: Mavic Deemax Enduro

Price: € 9.999

AllMountain fully with integrated lighting system

Away from the extreme specialization of e-racing, Bulls is bringing out versatile full suspension bikes with the new Bosch CX, which are characterized by interesting features in addition to the updated drive. These include the attractively priced Bulls Sonic AM 1 with 150 mm suspension travel at the front and rear, the highlight of which is a revolutionary lighting system: Like many other Bulls bikes, it is equipped with the new MonkeyLink cornering light, which is completely integrated into the head tube and illuminates the road at a 120-degree angle. Its light intensity is limited to 30 lux, which is suitable for everyday use; if you are planning long night rides, you can mount a battery-powered light of your choice on the helmet or handlebars. In addition to the cornering light, there is the MonkeyLight Twinlight at the rear - bright rear lights in the chain stays, which ensure complete StVZO suitability. The 29-inch bike is based on a carbon main frame and comes with an 800 Wh battery, eleven-speed gears and solid equipment including a dropper post and 2.4 Schwalbe Magic Mary.

Bulls Sonic AM 1

Engine: Bosch Performance Line CX GEN5

Battery: Bosch Powertube 800

Fork: SR Suntour Zeron 36 Air, 150mm

Shock absorber: RockShox Delux Select+ RT, 150 mm

Gearshift: Shimano Deore XT 11-speed

Brakes: Shimano SM-RT30 203/203 mm

Wheels: Radial MTB 30

Price: € 5.799

Innovation model with ABS

A real “innovation model”, as Bulls calls it, is the Bulls Sonic AM4 ABSIn addition to the new Bosch CX, the all-mountain model offers the optimally integrated and extremely practical MonkeyLight cornering light, as well as the Twinlight rear lights and the new anti-lock braking system from Bosch, which optimizes the Magura brake system for MTB use. The ABS supports hard braking maneuvers at the entrance to a curve as well as light braking on slippery surfaces. The carbon main frame and aluminum rear section ensure an optimal ratio of stability to weight; with 150 mm of suspension travel each, the twenty-niner is also at home on difficult routes. The electronic SRAM gear system is a top feature; Bulls provides a classy carbon cockpit and the wheelset from its own brand Rumble.

Bulls Sonic AM 4 ABS

Engine: Bosch Performance Line CX GEN5

Battery: Bosch Powertube 800

Fork: SR Suntour Aion 36 Air, 150mm

Shock absorber: RockShox Delux Select+ RL, 150 mm

Gearshift: SRAM S-Series Eagle AXS Transmission 12-speed

Brakes: MAGURA Gustav Pro ABS 203/203 mm

Impellers: Rumble Impeller Pro

Price: € 7.199

As an AllMountain all-rounder, Bulls presents the new Copperhead EVO AM2, which has a lot to offer for the comparatively low price of 5.199 euros. Its 140 mm fork is complemented by 150 mm of suspension travel at the rear; a highlight of the carbon bike with 29-inch wheels is the fully integrated lighting system, consisting of "MonkeyLink Twinlight" rear lights and the brand new MonkeyLink Steering Light. Completely recessed in the head tube, the spotlight illuminates the road over a wide area and offers a lot of safety in the evening on the trail as well as in everyday use. The Bulls Copperhead EVO AM 2 is economical at most in the ten-speed gearshift, which is solid and well-positioned.

Bulls Copperhead EVO AM2

Engine: Bosch Performance Line CX GEN5

Battery: Bosch Powertube 800

Fork: Bulls Lytro 34 Air Boost 2CR DS, 140mm

Shock absorber: SR Suntour Edge X-2CR, 150 mm

Gearshift: Shimano Cues 10-speed

Brakes: Shimano BR-MT420 203/203 mm

Wheels: Bulls DDM-30

Price: € 5.199

The price is very interesting Bulls LT EVO CX AM, which, despite full suspension and interesting features, remains under the 4.000 euro mark. With 140 mm of suspension travel at the front and rear, it can definitely be called long-travel, and is also equipped with snappy 2.6 inch wide Schwalbe Smart Sam - a chassis that has plenty of reserves. A dropper post with plenty of adjustment is also on board, so that demanding off-road tours of all kinds are possible. Despite the completely aluminum frame, the bike is hardly heavier than much more expensive carbon models. Bulls specifies the Twinlight rear lights, which ensure visibility from behind in traffic; you have to attach a headlight yourself. The LT EVO CX AM is only economical when it comes to gears: nine gears are one thing, but the 11-36 sprocket is much too short. The user should upgrade here if the bike is to be used on demanding terrain.

Bulls LT EVO CX AM

Engine: Bosch Performance Line CX GEN5

Battery: Bosch Powertube 600 / 800

Fork: RockShox 35 Gold RL, 140 mm

Shock absorber: SR Suntour Edge XR, 140 mm

Gearshift: Shimano Alivio 9-speed

Brakes: Shimano BR-MT200 180/180 mm

Wheels: Bulls DDM-30

Price: from € 3.899

Exciting everyday and touring bike with the new Bosch CX

Bulls also uses the new Bosch CX on its e-trekking bike – for example on the Bulls Cross Lite EVO 1As a comfortable all-rounder with a 100 mm air suspension fork, the model is available in three frame shapes and ensures comfort and safety with an upright sitting position; Bosch Intivua 100 display plus mini remote allow easy operation of the drive system. Unlike the E-MTBs, both battery sizes of the new Bosch CX are available here, 600 and 800 watt hours. The ten-speed gears of the Cross Lite EVO are a little more closely spaced to suit the intended use; fully integrated cables ensure an elegant look. Puncture-proof Schwalbe tires and a very bright spotlight with 70 lux ensure safety in everyday life.

Bulls Cross Lite EVO 1

Engine: Bosch Performance Line CX GEN5

Battery: Bosch Powertube 600 / 800

Fork: SR Suntour Mobie-25 Air LOR, 100mm

Gears: Shimano Deore 10-speed

Brakes: Shimano BR-MT200 180/180 mm

Wheels: Bulls DDM-30

Price: from € 4.399

With the Bulls Stormbird EVO the Cologne-based company is presenting a new version of its almost classic e-urban bike. Until now, the Sturmvogel was available with a Brose motor; now a variant with the new Bosch CX is being added. With a rigid fork, wide tires and belt drive, it is designed for maximum low maintenance in everyday use; the MonkeyLink headlight integrated into the head tube of the aluminum frame significantly freshens up the familiar look of the Sturmvogel. Another plus in terms of appearance are the completely internal cables, which ensure an extremely smooth silhouette. BULLS offers the new Sturmvogel with 600 or 800 watt hours; the "Intuvia 100" display is accompanied by a mini remote on the handlebars and a system controller in the top tube. E-bike-specific five-speed hub gears and toothed belt are perfectly tailored to everyday use; the wide gravel tires from Schwalbe ensure riding comfort.

Bulls Sturmvogel EVO

Engine: Bosch Performance Line CX GEN5

Battery: Bosch Powertube 600 / 800

Fork: Aluminium rigid

Gearshift: Shimano Inter-5 E

Brakes: Shimano BR-MT200 180/180 mm

Wheels: Bulls DDM-30

Price: from € 4.399

With the Iconic EVO FS 1 and its sister models, Bulls is practically introducing a new model, as the fully-suspended electric SUV was previously only available with a diamond frame. Equipped with the new Bosch CX and only available with an 800 Wh battery, this everyday and touring fully offers a full 120 mm of suspension travel and is therefore perfectly prepared for rough terrain. The seating position is pleasantly upright; a dropper post with 125 to 170 mm of adjustment is mainly used for comfortable mounting and dismounting. On steep forest paths, however, it also lowers the body's center of gravity to promote stability. The gear range of the ten-speed cassette is sufficiently large; the solid braking system comes from Tektro. The new Bulls cornering light is also used on this bike, which of course serves as the main headlight here and could therefore be a bit brighter.

Bulls Iconic EVO FS 1

Engine: Bosch Performance Line CX GEN5

Battery: Bosch Powertube 800

Fork: Bulls Lytro 34 Air LOR, 120 mm

Shock absorber: SR Suntour Edge X-2CR, 120 mm

Gearshift: Shimano Cues 10-speed

Brakes: Tektro HD-M530 203/180 mm

Wheels: Bulls DDM-30

Price: € 5.399

www.bulls.de