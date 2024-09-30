Bosch Smart System 2025 / Product news: For the second time this year, Bosch is expanding its Smart System. With two new batteries with 600 and 800 Wh and the Purion 400 display, it is further expanding its ecosystem and closing some gaps in the portfolio. The two new energy storage units in particular are opening up new possibilities.

When Bosch introduced the Smart System around three years ago, the Swabians' vision for it was only recognizable in its basic outlines. A separate, constantly growing and fully compatible ecosystem for e-bike drives - from the motor to the batteries to the displays, apps and other accessories. However, with each passing year and each additional component added to the Smart System, it became clearer where the journey was headed. By the 2025 model year at the latest, it will now be clear where the journey is headed.

Bosch Smart System 2025: The new CX engine

The biggest innovation in the Smart System for the 2025 model year is likely to be the new Bosch CX motor. Although the technical data has not changed much compared to its predecessor - it still delivers 85 Nm of maximum torque, 600 watts of power and 340% support at a weight of 2,8 kg - the new motor is a big step forward, especially in terms of noise. New sensors have also made significant progress in terms of responsiveness. All information about the new motor, a detailed test including impressions from the trail and measurement data from the test bench can be found in the corresponding article:

In contrast to almost all other e-bike drives on the market, the Bosch Smart System is a self-contained system: although all components are technically compatible with each other, there are no third-party manufacturers. In plain language, this means that batteries, displays, software and motors come from a single source, directly from Bosch. This has advantages such as the aforementioned compatibility and a lower susceptibility to errors, but it also somewhat limits the choice of bicycle manufacturers. This was particularly evident in the past with the batteries: although Bosch's energy storage units were robust and reliable, they were no longer on a par with the competition in terms of dimensions and weight. This shortcoming should now be history.

Bosch Smart System 2025: New, lighter batteries with 600 and 800 Wh

With the Bosch Powertube 6oo and the Bosch Powertube 800, Bosch is introducing two new intube batteries for 2025. Like the existing batteries, they are compatible with all motors from the Smart System - from the comfortable Active Line to the new CX or even the CX Race. Compared to their predecessors - which will remain in the range, by the way - a lot has changed.

Capacity (Wh) Weight (kg) Energy density (Wh/kg) Bosch Power Tube 800 800 3,9 205 Bosch Power Tube 600 600 3,0 200 Bosch Power Tube 750 750 4,4 170 Bosch Power Tube 625 625 3,5 178 Bosch Compact Tube 400 400 2,0 200 Shimano BT-E8036 630 3,7 170 FIT Tube Pack 700 700 3,3 212 DJI Mavic 600 Zoom 600 2,9 206 DJI Mavic 800 Zoom 800 3,7 216 ZF SI756 756 4,2 180 Giant EnergyPak Smart 800 800 4,4 181

The Powertube 800 not only has 50 Wh more capacity than the well-known Powertube 750, but is also almost half a kilogram lighter. At 3,9 kg, it is the Bosch battery with the highest energy density and has no need to hide from the batteries of the competition. The same applies to the Powertube 600, which at around 3 kg is also significantly lighter than the well-known Powertube 625.

In both cases, the main reason for the higher energy density is the new 21700 cells that are used here. At the same time, savings were also made on the housing: although this is still made of aluminum, the wall thickness was significantly reduced while maintaining the same stability. There is also a technical reason why the batteries are now silver instead of black: Bosch is increasingly using recycled material and can also make the anodizing process more sustainable by dispensing with the black color.

The new dimensions of the batteries are also striking: in terms of length, they are almost identical, only the circumference increases significantly from the Powertube 600 to the Powertube 800. This opens up new possibilities for manufacturers if they develop a down tube for both sizes. In the past, the length of the Powertube 750 was usually a problem.

Like all other batteries in the Bosch Smart System, the two new additions are also fully dual battery capable: theoretically, a capacity of 1.600 Wh would now be possible here - quite conceivable, for example, on a cargo bike. In addition, the capacity can be increased by a further 250 Wh using the PowerMore 250 Range Extender - assuming it can be mounted on the frame. Some bicycle manufacturers are taking advantage of this option and are only offering their bikes in the sporty segment with the new 600 Wh battery, and anyone who wants can then increase the total capacity to 850 Wh with an additional battery. A good option.

Bosch Smart System 2025: Purion 400 – finally!

There is also an increase in the number of displays: Although there is only one new option with the Purion 400, this is exactly what many Bosch riders have been waiting for, for several reasons. Firstly: design! You don't have to be an e-bike expert to see a certain similarity to the Shimano display - and that's a good thing. The mounting point next to the stem is ideal, especially in the sporty area: well protected, but also in the field of vision, what more could you want? The display itself is bright, colorful and similar to that of the Purion 200.

The second reason why the Purion 400 is likely to be a box office hit: It is the perfect retrofit option for e-bikes that are equipped with an LED remote or system controller. Sure, up until now you could also mount the Kiox 300 or even 500 here, but the two Kiox displays are borderline large, especially for sporty e-MTBs. The Purion 400 can be connected as usual via a cable between the "main unit" (LED remote or system controller) and the drive.

Bosch Smart System 2025: News about Flow App and ABS Pro

Another integral part remains the Flow app, which is regularly updated with new features, most recently at Eurobike in July. In addition to customization options for the individual support levels, it also offers theft protection functions and much more via the paid Flow+ subscription.

ABS is also part of the Smart System; not long ago, Bosch introduced the second generation of its brake assistant. Since then, all of the electronics have been housed in a small box that is attached to the fork. Visually, this is a clear improvement on its predecessor, and the ABS Gen 2 was also impressive in terms of functionality, especially in sporty use.

Even though the brake assist has not yet really established itself on the market, Bosch continues to firmly believe in its long-term success. This is also clearly demonstrated by the ABS Pro, which has now been introduced for 2025. This goes a step further into the sporty segment and is specifically aimed at ambitious e-racers. It has two new modes: Trail Pro and Race. Both intervene much later than the well-known Trail mode. Various Bosch athletes were able to test the system in racing last season. In any case, it remains exciting to see whether Bosch's patience will pay off and whether we will get more e-bikes and e-MTBs with the brake assist, at least in the medium term.

Bosch Smart System 2025: New flexibility and missed opportunity

With the new components in the Bosch Smart System, especially the lighter and more compact batteries, the ecosystem now offers significantly more flexibility. However, it remains to be seen whether bicycle manufacturers will use this new variability to build coherent e-bikes according to the respective area of ​​use. In any case, the options are now available - regardless of whether it is a touring endurance runner with massive battery capacity and a powerful motor or a sporty e-MTB with low weight.#

However, we do see a small missed opportunity: the new variability only reaches the end customer in a few cases. In other words: hardly any manufacturer offers its customers the option of choosing between different battery capacities or even motors. A commendable exception is the E-MTB from M1 Sporttechnik: It is not only available with different wheel sizes, suspension travel and equipment, but also with an SX or CX motor and a 400, 600 or 800 Wh battery. We hope that other manufacturers will follow this example.