Win a Bike & Climb sports photography workshop in Engadin

Raffle: Biking or climbing, outdoors in nature, surrounded by a fantastic mountain world and accompanied by two professional photographers - these are the ingredients for the sports photography workshop in the Engadin. This workshop allows you to combine your hobby and your job in a fantastic way. Deuter and the Hotel Palü are giving away a place for this special event from October 18th to 20th.

Mountain biking or climbing in the beautiful Engadin and at the same time capturing the most beautiful sporting moments with your camera - and all this accompanied by experts. The Bike & Climb sports photography workshop in the Engadin is more than just a photography course, because it also promises a real outdoor adventure on the bike or while climbing. The professional photographers Hugo Vincent and Stefan Voitl are there and will let you in on the secrets of the perfect sports photo and guarantee the most beautiful bike and climbing shots. Finn Koch, deuter Pro Team athlete and mountain guide, is responsible for the safety of the climbers and also cuts a fine figure in front of the camera. On the evenings together there are workshops on image composition and image editing.

Together with a mountain guide and professional photographer, the Bike & Climb sports photography workshop teaches the techniques for taking the best climbing photos. Basic photography skills and enthusiasm for mountain biking are also required. A professional photographer accompanies the participants on beautiful trails in a unique mountain landscape with a deep view. You will need your own photo equipment, from a cell phone to a professional camera. Previous knowledge of photography and basic climbing skills are an advantage for the workshop. The workshop is for everyone who wants to improve and refine their knowledge and skills in outdoor sports photography and who also enjoys biking or climbing. From September 09th to 23rd, deuter is giving away a place for this sporty photography workshop in the Engadin.

