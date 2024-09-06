Product news: The Erding-based manufacturer Minerva-AS has created a product with its AirRide backpack that is set to set new standards in terms of safety and technology. The new AirRide bicycle airbag promises that in the event of an accident, the cyclist will not fall unprotected onto the asphalt, but will fall with his head and upper body into a protective airbag layer. After deployment, the "Made in Bavaria" airbag can be folded up by the user and the inflator replaced.

With the AirRide bicycle airbag backpack, cyclists can look forward to a reliable companion that can save lives in an emergency. In its latest model in the MASE Airding series, the innovative company Minerva-AS from Erding says it combines advanced technology with pleasant wearing comfort and comprehensive protection in the event of a fall. The airbag is designed to prevent cyclists from falling unprotected onto the asphalt in the event of an accident, but rather to ensure that their head and upper body fall into a protective airbag layer. According to the manufacturer, the bicycle airbag weighs just 1200 grams, and there is also a replaceable inflator. The lightning-fast inflation time of just 150 milliseconds is particularly noteworthy.

The AirRide's sensors measure the cyclist's position, acceleration and movements 300 times per second. A specially developed algorithm continuously analyses this data and detects potential falls. In the event of an accident, the airbag is automatically triggered, effectively protecting against injuries. With a long battery life of 30 hours after closing the activation buckle, the AirRide should be reliably ready for use even on longer tours. After triggering, the airbag can be folded up again by the user. The inflator must then be replaced to use it again.

While the AirCruise is recommended for people who don't usually wear helmets, the AirTour and AirRide are a complement to the helmet. The AirRide stands out from the AirTour because of the additional shoulder protection. The AirRide is ideal for racing cyclists who need special protection, while weight-optimized riders tend to choose the AirTour. The AirRide is suitable for a wide range of applications, whether in the city, during triathlons or on long bike tours. Mountain bikers who are involved in cross-country, all-mountain or marathon disciplines will also get their money's worth with this bicycle airbag backpack.

The AirRide bicycle airbag backpack is now available in two sizes for a RRP of 799,00 euros in the Minerva AS online shop or in specialist stores.

Web: www.mase-safety.com