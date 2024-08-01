Westfalia Bikelander bike rack in the test: The inexpensive Bikelander is not only pleasantly noticeable for its relatively low weight of 17,3 kilos. The folded dimensions are quite compact at 26x56x64 cm, some of the lights are LEDs and the rack can also carry a spacious box instead of bikes. However, the tire width is limited to 2 3/4 inches - with certain types of bikes it gets tight in the rails.

The Westfalia Bikelander bike rack sets standards in terms of functionality and design. Designed for mounting on the trailer hitch, it offers cyclists a well thought-out solution for transporting up to two bikes. The user-friendly mounting system enables quick and secure attachment, while the adjustable support arms can accommodate different frame sizes and shapes. This makes the Bikelander particularly versatile and flexible.

The Westfalia Bikelander is also impressive in terms of material quality. Its robust, yet lightweight construction guarantees a high load-bearing capacity that can even accommodate heavy e-bikes. The integrated anti-theft device offers additional protection and ensures peace of mind while driving. A practical feature is the Bikelander's tilting function, which makes it easier to access the trunk even when the bikes are mounted. This is particularly useful on longer trips when the trunk is used frequently.

Data Westfalia Bikelander

Weight 17,35 kg Dimensions when folded (width/height/depth) 56cm/64cm/26cm Dimensions unfolded (width/height/depth) 125cm/72cm/68cm Max. total load 60 kg Maximum tire width 2.75 inch Price RRP 692 Euros

The Westfalia Bikelander in practice

Light and compact: This is immediately noticeable when you first touch the Westfalia Bikelander. The carrier can be stored in your garage at home in a very space-saving manner and carrying it from A to B is also easy - at around 17 kg, it is one of the lightest carriers in the test. The lack of wheels is definitely something you can live with.

Attaching the carrier to the trailer hitch is effortless, and locking it with a lever is quick and safe. The appearance of the Westfalia Bikelander can best be described as "pragmatic". The carrier may be reduced to the bare essentials, but it has everything you would expect: the plastic rails fold out to the sides and offer enough space for slightly longer bikes, even though they are quite short themselves. Only particularly wide tires could be problematic: the 2,6" tire on our test bike was still stuck, but we have our doubts as to whether this would still be the case with a 2,75" tire, which Westfalia specifies as the maximum. On the other hand: apart from fat bikes, this should not be a problem with full-size mountain bikes either.

The wheels are attached to the rails using solid and easy-to-use ratchet straps, which can also be adjusted in angle. Lockable clamps are used for the frames, which can be attached in a variety of positions using a bracket. They are easy to use, and our two test bikes are attached quickly and reliably. However, in contrast to attaching them using ratchet straps, there are some limitations: for example, it is not possible to clamp them to the large down tube of an e-bike.

Once the bikes are mounted, they stand securely on the small carrier and hardly move - great. The distance is also good, so that our test bikes do not touch each other while driving. There should therefore be enough space on the Westfalia Bikelander for two full-size (e-)mountain bikes. A small downside: The folding mechanism of the Bikelander works well, but the corresponding lock has to be released by hand - this is not possible with the competitors via a foot pedal a little more elegant.

WEB: westfalia-automotive.com

Test car: KIA EV6 GT Line