Test / E-MTB: The Wallis Project-S is an e-mountain bike that, with a weight of just 16,2 kilograms and a full-fledged Shimano EP801 motor, offers a remarkable overall package on paper. We were able to test the bike from the Austrian manufacturer in detail and tell you whether the balancing act between a lot of motor power and low weight was successful.

The Wallis Project-S comes with a full carbon frame in all equipment variants, which should not be too much of a surprise given the low weight. Depending on the equipment variant selected, the bike offers either 140 or 150 mm of suspension travel at the rear and between 140 and 160 mm at the front. This places it somewhere between a trail bike and an enduro - a real all-rounder for off-road use.

The slim down tube of the Project-S houses a 400 Wh battery from Darfon, which unfortunately cannot be removed for charging - given the low weight, this is still a painful but understandable compromise. The battery supplies a Shimano EP801 motor, which in turn can provide the full 85 Nm and 600 W of power if required. Wallis configures the motor with different profiles, two of which have throttled power (60 Nm and 70 Nm). However, all parameters are within what you can set yourself using the Shimano E-Tube app. So if you want to use the full power of the drive, you can do so without any problems.

By the end of the year, Wallis plans to offer a range extender with an additional 200 Wh capacity, which should significantly improve the flexibility and range of the bike.

Models and variants

Wallis offers four pre-configured models of the Project-S: Pro, Performance, Stealth and the Project-S. Prices vary from 5.999 euros to 8.999 euros, and the weight is between 17,9 and an almost sensational 16,2 kg.

Wallis Project-S Pro

The entry-level model for 5.999 euros offers a Fox 36 Performance Elite fork and a mechanical XT 12-speed gear system. With 160 mm suspension travel at the front and 150 mm at the rear, it is ideal for all-round use. A strong package for the asking price!

Wallis Project-S Performance

For 6.499 euros you get the performance version with an XT-DI2 gear system and DT Swiss HX1700 wheels. This configuration probably offers the best price/performance ratio. Here too there is 160mm suspension travel at the front and 150mm at the rear.

Wallis Project-S Stealth and Project-S

These two models come with 140 mm of suspension travel at the front and rear and are generally a little lighter. A Fox 34 replaces the 36, and carbon wheels are also used. The weight is then 16,7 and 16,2 kg respectively.

If you are not happy with the pre-configured models, you can use the Configurator You can also put together your very own equipment variant - to suit the area of ​​use and your budget. Not only the price, but also the weight adapts dynamically. This is how we came up with our test bike, which is the same as the Project-S Stealth in many respects, but is equipped with more suspension travel and more robust components. This means that it weighs 17,8 kg in frame size L.

In practice

In practice, the Wallis Project S impresses with its low weight and excellent geometry. The chassis, consisting of a Fox 36 Factory fork and a Float X Factory shock absorber, offers excellent comfort and control. The lightweight wheels and robust construction make the bike agile and maneuverable, ideal for a wide range of applications from flat trails to alpine challenges.

Detailed test impressions can be found in our video: