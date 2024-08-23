Test: The Veto Gravel is not just a bike - according to the manufacturer. It is a promise that nothing is impossible and no path is too adventurous. Basically, this orientation is the core of all gravel bikes and anyone who has ever sat on one of these bikes will immediately understand why these gravel models are finding more and more fans. The Veto Gravel bike is intended to combine sporty dynamics with everyday suitability and offer great versatility. We put this to the test. In this test report, we want to share our impressions of riding the Veto Gravel and explain why this bike is more than just a gravel bike for us and more of an all-road model.

Even at first glance, the Veto Gravel gives a sporty yet robust impression. The high-quality carbon frame immediately catches the eye and promises not only lightness but also remarkable rigidity, which is invaluable, especially for sporty rides. This is complemented by wide, grippy tires that ensure maximum grip on a wide variety of surfaces. Whether forest path, gravel track or asphalt - the Veto Gravel seems to be prepared for any terrain.

What is particularly positive is how many well thought-out details the bike offers. Practical attachments that are easy to install underline the model's suitability for everyday use. It turns out that the Veto is not just designed for sporty rides, but can also be used for the daily commute or extended tours.

The Veto Gravel in the test – driving feel and performance

Sitting on the saddle of the Veto Gravel, it quickly becomes clear that this bike is made for sporty riders who don't want to make any compromises. The seating position is comfortable, but still slightly tilted forward, which encourages a dynamic riding style. The rigidity of the frame ensures that the power is transferred directly to the road or trail without any loss. The bike always remains amazingly comfortable, even on long distances or uneven paths.

We were particularly impressed by the way it behaves on different surfaces. The Veto Gravel shows its true strength on gravel: the wide tires grip firmly, offer excellent traction and the bike remains stable even when cornering quickly. The pleasant sound of the pebbles under the tires reinforces the feeling of freedom and adventure - it's as if you're leaving everyday life a little further behind with every pedal stroke.

What makes the Veto so special is its distinctive all-round character. It is not only fast and sporty, but also extremely suitable for everyday use. Thanks to its robust construction and the ability to mount accessories such as mudguards or luggage racks, it is equipped for almost any application.

In practice, we find that the Veto is more of an all-road model. It allows the driver to spontaneously decide which route he wants to take - without having to take the terrain into account. Whether you are navigating through city traffic, taking a quick after-work ride on the dirt road or planning a trip to the forest at the weekend - the Veto Gravel can do all that and more.