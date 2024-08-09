Cycling Tour 2024 raffle: The traditional Swiss manufacturer Tissot is known for its high-quality and sporty models. Cycling fans in particular should be familiar with the brand, as Tissot has been closely associated with the ASO (the organizer of the Tour de France, among others) for more than 50 years and is therefore the official timekeeper. Tissot is also an important partner in the Deutschland Tour, the largest professional race in this country, and is responsible for timing, photo finishes and intermediate results. As a very special highlight, we are giving away 2x5 starting places for the Cycling Tour - the grassroots sport event as part of the Deutschland Tour - on August 25 in Saarbrücken.

Cycling Tour 2024 – Two routes following in the footsteps of the pros

The Cycling Tour is the popular sports race as part of the Lidl Deutschland Tour 2024 and will take place on August 25, 2024 in Saarbrücken. This year, the Cycling Tour again offers the choice between two routesBoth routes start in front of the Saarland State Theater in Saarbrücken and end just a few hundred meters away with the original finish line of the Lidl Deutschland Tour professionals on Stengelstrasse and Heuduckstrasse. The last 35 km of the cycling tour are identical to the route that the professional riders of the Deutschland Tour will also complete in the afternoon.

The Valley tour With 56 km and around 600 meters of elevation, it is suitable for amateur athletes of all levels. Whether you want to get a taste of the racing atmosphere for the first time or have already taken part in a number of cycling events, the valley circuit offers the right experience for everyone. Around the state capital of Saarbrücken, you cross several valleys and master the final climbs, which the elite field will also pass a little later. The Bliesgau Loop runs for 100 km through the picturesque Bliesgau Biosphere Reserve. A mosaic of extensive orchards, valuable beech forests, species-rich orchid meadows and an impressive floodplain landscape, which is crossed by the river that gives the race its name, the Blies, characterizes the hilly landscape of the race track. Around 1.000 meters of altitude await you on the Bliesgau loop. The great thing about the event: On closed-off routes with refreshment stations and other supporting programs, you can not only cycle parts of the final stage of the Deutschland Tour yourself, but after your own sporting challenge in the morning, you can experience the pros up close in the finish area in the afternoon. An experience for all cycling enthusiasts and anyone who wants to get a taste of the professional atmosphere. This is exactly why we, together with the official timekeeper Tissot, are giving away 2×5 starting places for you and your best companion on the bike.

Tissot in cycling