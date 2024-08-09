Cycling Tour 2024 raffle: The traditional Swiss manufacturer Tissot is known for its high-quality and sporty models. Cycling fans in particular should be familiar with the brand, as Tissot has been closely associated with the ASO (the organizer of the Tour de France, among others) for more than 50 years and is therefore the official timekeeper. Tissot is also an important partner in the Deutschland Tour, the largest professional race in this country, and is responsible for timing, photo finishes and intermediate results. As a very special highlight, we are giving away 2x5 starting places for the Cycling Tour - the grassroots sport event as part of the Deutschland Tour - on August 25 in Saarbrücken.
Cycling Tour 2024 – Two routes following in the footsteps of the pros
The Cycling Tour is the popular sports race as part of the Lidl Deutschland Tour 2024 and will take place on August 25, 2024 in Saarbrücken. This year, the Cycling Tour again offers the choice between two routesBoth routes start in front of the Saarland State Theater in Saarbrücken and end just a few hundred meters away with the original finish line of the Lidl Deutschland Tour professionals on Stengelstrasse and Heuduckstrasse. The last 35 km of the cycling tour are identical to the route that the professional riders of the Deutschland Tour will also complete in the afternoon.
The Valley tour With 56 km and around 600 meters of elevation, it is suitable for amateur athletes of all levels. Whether you want to get a taste of the racing atmosphere for the first time or have already taken part in a number of cycling events, the valley circuit offers the right experience for everyone. Around the state capital of Saarbrücken, you cross several valleys and master the final climbs, which the elite field will also pass a little later.
The Bliesgau Loop runs for 100 km through the picturesque Bliesgau Biosphere Reserve. A mosaic of extensive orchards, valuable beech forests, species-rich orchid meadows and an impressive floodplain landscape, which is crossed by the river that gives the race its name, the Blies, characterizes the hilly landscape of the race track. Around 1.000 meters of altitude await you on the Bliesgau loop.
The great thing about the event: On closed-off routes with refreshment stations and other supporting programs, you can not only cycle parts of the final stage of the Deutschland Tour yourself, but after your own sporting challenge in the morning, you can experience the pros up close in the finish area in the afternoon. An experience for all cycling enthusiasts and anyone who wants to get a taste of the professional atmosphere.
This is exactly why we, together with the official timekeeper Tissot, are giving away 2×5 starting places for you and your best companion on the bike.
Tissot in cycling
In cycling, minutes and seconds are the units of measurement for sporting performance. To ensure that everything runs smoothly, Tissot's expertise has been relied on for half an eternity. However, Tissot's task is complicated and demanding - and it already has a long tradition. From the photo-finish system of 1948 to Tissot's live time trials in the 1970s, timekeeping developed rapidly. In the 1980s, photoelectric cells for sprint speeds came onto the market and in 1991 the transition from silver to digital film took place. In 1992, real-time transmission was introduced and in 1995 the precision reached 1000 frames per second. Bicycle frames with transponders also appeared and in 2014 the photo-finish system was already achieving 10.000 frames per second. By integrating the Precision Time Protocol, synchronization now achieves an accuracy of one thousandth of a second.
Today's system distributes real-time data across multiple platforms, with 8 to 15 timekeepers accurately recording the position and speed of each rider. The Swiss watchmaker uses this to carefully monitor the rankings and watch out for unexpected events such as crashes, breakdowns or penalties. Like the Tour de France, the Deutschland Tour is a network of races within the race, differentiated classifications and constantly changing positions, which Tissot, as the official timing partner, must perfectly track and communicate. Thanks to Tissot's many years of experience in the field of timekeeping for cycling races, the company is able to master these complex tasks so that fans all over the world can immerse themselves in the action thanks to the know-how provided by Tissot. Even in millimetre-decisions, such as sprint finishes, Tissot experts have to name the winner within a few seconds of the finish line.
Win your starting places for the Cycling Tour 2024 and experience the Deutschland Tour together with Tissot
Your email address will only be saved until the end of the draw and then deleted - unless you sign up for the newsletter. But even in this case, no personal data will be saved. Email addresses or other data will not be passed on to third parties (except to Tissot).
Consent to the newsletter can be revoked at any time. Tissot may only use your address for their newsletter and information about their products and will not pass it on to third parties. Participation in the prize draw is not dependent on your consent to the newsletter. You will receive an email to verify your email address.
The winner will be notified by us via e-mail and must reply within ten days whether the prize will be accepted. Otherwise, an alternate winner will be drawn. Anyone aged 18 and over may participate. Members of the editorial team and their relatives are excluded from participation. For technical reasons, delivery can only be made to an address within Germany or Austria. In the case of a necessary export from the EU, the winner has to declare the product himself.
If you have any questions, just send us an email [email protected]
Click here to go to our data protection page with all information about data protection in raffles
The closing date for entries is August 19th, 2024