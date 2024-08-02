Raffle: Mase - the backpack label from Minerva stands for innovation and the highest level of safety with optimal workmanship. The manufacturer has made a name for itself with its bicycle airbags in a very short time. After the successful Mase Airding comes the brand new Mase Airride airbag backpack. We have the model in the raffle for you even before the official launch.

In calendar week 36 the new Mase Airride will be officially launched and go on sale. The AirRide model is the latest innovation from Mase and promises to raise the bar for safety and comfort in cycling even higher.

The AirRide impresses with its low weight of just 1200 grams, plus the replaceable inflator, which is only about 100 grams more than the previous model AirTour. Despite this minimal increase in weight, the AirRide offers considerable added value in terms of safety: In addition to comprehensive protection for the face, upper body, chest and rib area, neck and cervical spine, the new backpack also provides additional shoulder protection.

The heart of the AirRide is its advanced sensor technology. The integrated sensors measure the driver's position, acceleration and movements 300 times per second. This data is continuously analyzed by a sophisticated algorithm that is able to immediately detect falls. In the event of an accident, the airbag inflates within just 150 milliseconds - lightning-fast protection that can save lives.

The Mase AirRide is aimed at a broad target group and is designed for a wide range of applications. Whether touring, e-bike, triathlon, gravel, trekking, cargo, city or racing bike - the AirRide offers optimal protection in every situation. However, those who place particular value on minimal weight are still better off with the Tour model.

Another plus point of the AirRide is the long battery life of 30 hours, which is more than enough for extended tours. In addition, the backpack is TÜV-certified and equipped with a high-quality back protector, which creates additional confidence in Mase's safety promises. The reusability of the AirRide is another highlight: after deployment, the airbag can simply be folded back in and the inflator can be replaced by the user themselves.

The AirRide is manufactured in Bavaria, Germany and thus reflects the high quality standards for which German engineering is known. With this new model, Mase is setting a clear example for innovation and safety in cycling.

The Mase AirRide Airbag Backpack represents an impressive advancement in the field of bicycle safety equipment. With its advanced technology, versatility and the additional protection it offers, it will certainly convince many cyclists. The countdown to the launch has begun - and expectations are high.

Product launch: Calendar week 36 – a date that every cycling enthusiast should mark in their calendar. Stay tuned for what the new Mase AirRide has to offer.