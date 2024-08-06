HNF Nicolai UD4 All Terrain raffle: The red racing bike is a convincing everyday and touring bike for all occasions. The unisex bike offers a lot of technology and pleasant riding characteristics - and is now being raffled off by Velomotion in a frame size of your choice!

With its angular tube shapes and tidy appearance, the HNF Nicolai UD4 All Terrain a prime example of a modern E-SUB, or "Sport Utility Bike". "Sport" because it has the most powerful Bosch motor with 85 Nm of torque on board, "Utility" because the HNF Nicolai is ideal as an everyday bike, and not just on asphalt. With the 100 mm suspension travel of the air fork and large-volume tires, it can handle all kinds of bumpy roads; the four-piston brake at the front ensures reliable deceleration, even when you are heavily loaded.

Comfortable E-SUV with unisex frame

Almost typical for a current E-SUB is the comfortable frame shape, which is expressly intended for women and men as a unisex model. The low step-through is no longer reserved for women's bikes; instead, the single-tube frame is used. The large down tube with the integrated battery is so stiff that it no longer needs the horizontal "bar" for stabilization.

The frame features smooth shapes thanks to integrated cables, an engine guard in the frame color and high-quality components such as the Supernova lighting system with brake light and solid metal mudguards. With the Bosch Smart System including Kiox display and 750Wh battery The HNF Nicolai also has a drive system of the latest design. It offers numerous innovative functions, of which the navigation system is the most common. The Bosch motor allows the driving modes to be customized, fitness data such as the rider's pedaling frequency, wattage and calorie consumption are displayed and, of course, routes can be uploaded or downloaded. Software updates and the installation of new functions are possible via the app. The Bosch system also communicates with the smartphone: for example, it can display the charge level, and the cell phone can be used as an "eBike lock" - then the drive only works when the e-bike is connected to the smartphone, which serves as effective theft protection.

The Enviolo hub: stepless and automatic

The drive communicates with the electronic gearshift, making the Enviolo transmission a dream for cyclists who don't like changing gears. You just have to enter your favorite pedaling frequency (which you can of course change at any time using a small keypad), and the electronics will then maintain this, even if the speed changes. Another advantage over conventional gearshifts is that with the Enviolo you don't have to take your foot off the pedal when changing gears to relieve the load on the transmission. The current version of the stepless gearshift is designed for torques of up to 120 Nm and is therefore highly resilient.

Win your new HNF Nicolai UD4 All Terrain

This also makes the HNF Nicolai UD4 All Terrain a model suitable for all potential e-bikers. In terms of price, the beautiful e-SUV is in the upper mid-range at 5.490 euros - with one exception: Velomotion is giving away one example, as shown in red and available in one of three frame sizes. If you want to secure a chance of winning, all you have to do is answer our prize question correctly:

Legal HNF Nicolai UD4 Raffle:

Your email address will only be saved until the end of the raffle and then deleted - unless you sign up for the newsletter. But even in this case, no personal data will be saved. Email addresses or other data will not be passed on to third parties (except to HNF Nicolai).

Consent to the newsletter can be revoked at any time. HNF Nicolai may only use your address for their newsletter and information about their products and will not pass it on to third parties. Participation in the prize draw is not dependent on your consent to the newsletter. You will receive an email to verify your email address.

The winner will be notified by us via e-mail and must reply within ten days whether the prize will be accepted. Otherwise, an alternate winner will be drawn. Anyone aged 18 and over may participate. Members of the editorial team and their relatives are excluded from participation. For technical reasons, delivery can only be made to an address within Germany or Austria. In the case of a necessary export from the EU, the winner has to declare the product himself.

The closing date for entries is September 3, 2024

WEB: hnf-nicolai.com