Raffle: The new Atera Strada EVO RV bike rack is specially designed for camping vehicles and is characterized by high flexibility and user-friendliness, which enables the transport of a wide variety of bike types. As a little highlight, we are giving away an Ater Strada EVO RV rear rack on Velomotion.
The Atera Strada EVO RV is aimed at demanding cycling enthusiasts and, thanks to its wide-extendable roller extension, offers the possibility of easily opening wing doors and large tailgates even when loaded. The positioning of the support bars ensures that bicycle handlebars do not have to be turned in, which maintains the generous distance between the support bar and the vehicle.
With a maximum load of 60 kg, the Strada EVO RV offers space for two bicycles and can optionally be extended to three bicycles with an additional rail. The wheel rails are designed for bicycles weighing up to 30 kg and with a tire width of up to 3,0 inches. The distance between the rails is 190 mm, which makes it easy to secure the bicycles.
Atera has placed particular emphasis on safety with the Strada EVO RV. The carrier is equipped with large rear lights in a clear glass look and a robust side underrun protection. This provides additional stability and increases safety on the road.
Thanks to the removable and flexibly adjustable spacers, the Strada EVO RV is suitable for a wide range of bike types, including e-bikes and models with carbon frames. This makes this carrier a universal companion for all cycling enthusiasts.
The technical data at a glance:
Bike racks: 2, extendable to 3
E-bike suitability: Yes
– Weight: 18,4 kg
– Max. load: 60 kg
– Wheel rail spacing: 190 mm
– Bicycle tire width: up to 3,0 inches
– Bicycle frame diameter: 25-80 mm
– Suitable for carbon frames: Yes
– External dimensions width/height/depth: 1080/330/750 mm
The Strada EVO RV from Atera offers an ideal solution for safe and comfortable bicycle transport. Whether for a day trip or a longer vacation - this bike rack impresses with its flexibility and safety.
Raffle: Win an Atera Strada EVO RV bike rack
