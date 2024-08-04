Uebler i21 Z90-DC bike rack in the test: The Uebler is a real lightweight - at under 14 kilos, it is easy to handle and assemble. Another plus is the compact storage dimensions of 20x60x70 cm, which means it can be stored in a really space-saving way. The equipment highlight is the integrated parking aid, which makes maneuvering easier. The overall width of the Uebler is quite small at just under 120 cm, which is particularly noticeable when charging long E-MTBs.

The Uebler i21 Z90-DC bike rack represents German engineering and innovative technology that takes bike transport to a new level. Specially designed for the tow bar, this rack offers a variety of features that maximize both safety and ease of use. With a capacity for two bikes, the Uebler i21 is ideal for cyclists who value quality and comfort.

A special highlight of the Uebler i21 Z90-DC is the additional parking aid with distance sensors. This technology makes parking much easier by showing the distance to the obstacle and thus avoiding collisions when reversing.

An outstanding feature of the Uebler i21 Z90-DC is the patented quick-release system, which allows the carrier to be assembled and disassembled effortlessly. Thanks to the intuitive handling, the carrier can be securely attached to the trailer hitch in just a few steps. The holding arms are flexible and can be adapted to different frame sizes and shapes, which makes this carrier particularly versatile.

The Uebler i21 Z90-DC also scores points with its lightweight yet robust construction. Made from high-quality materials, it offers a high load-bearing capacity while remaining lightweight. This not only makes it easier to handle, but also ensures a stable and safe ride. Another highlight is the integrated anti-theft device, which protects both the carrier and the bikes.

Data Uebler i21 Z90-DC

Weight 13,85 kg Dimensions when folded (width/height/depth) 60cm/20cm/70cm Dimensions unfolded (width/height/depth) 119cm/72cm/70cm Max. total load 60 kg Maximum tire width 3.0 inch Price RRP 1.304 Euros

The Uebler i21 Z90-DC in practice

When you first touch the Uebler, two things are particularly noticeable: Firstly, its really impressively low weight of well under 15 kg and the matching, extremely compact dimensions. No other carrier in the test can be stored so space-savingly after dismantling and carried from A to B so easily, even though no wheels are used here. Great!

The low weight is also helpful when (first) mounting the carrier on the trailer hitch. This is a little different to most competitors and takes some getting used to. However, it does not require a clamping lever and once you have mounted the carrier a few times, it does not take any longer than with the competition.

When mounting the wheels, the very high-quality workmanship and well-thought-out design of the very compact Uebler i21 Z90 are immediately noticeable. The ratchets for the wheels and the fastening of the frame are particularly impressive, give a lot of confidence and can be operated without much hand and finger strength. Even unusual frame shapes or two very different bikes can be attached quickly and safely, even if you have never used a bike rack before. Locks with the same key for the rack and the two bikes are now standard, especially in the price range of the Uebler i21 Z90.

Due to its compact dimensions, there is not much space between the two wheels, but in our case with two fairly wide e-bikes, there was no contact between the fork and the rear triangle. Nevertheless, other carriers sometimes offer significantly more space. On the other hand, we really like the rails for the tires, which have enough space for very wide MTB tires, but also do not cause narrow racing bikes to wobble too much.

The overall handling of the carrier shows that a lot of thought went into its design and is convincing across the board.

Distance Control Parking Aid – worth the extra cost?

We tested the Uebler i21 Z90 in the "DC" version, which includes the Distance Control parking aid. The corresponding sensor is already mounted on the carrier and is activated together with the reversing light when reverse gear is engaged. The signals are sent to a display that is simply plugged into the cigarette lighter. Plug & Play - the setup is really child's play, the function is impressive: If you want, you can adjust both the sensitivity of the sensor and the color of the display.

In our case, the design of the display on the cigarette lighter worked well, but depending on the car, it could be a bit tight here - even if the display itself can be swiveled.

However, you should bear in mind that the parking aid comes with a hefty surcharge of over 400 euros, which catapults the device into its own price sphere at 1.304 euros. Whether it's worth it certainly depends on your individual needs, preferences and budget.

WEB: uebler.com

Test car: KIA EV6 GT Line