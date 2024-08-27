Unusual design meets a simple and light version of the “Lilium” clothing range from Troy Lee designsThis model range includes a short-sleeved jersey, the Lilium SS, a long-sleeved jersey – Lilium LS, a pair of shorts and a pair of long pants, the Lilium Pant.

Eye-catching design for mountain bikers with style



As is usual with Troy Lee Designs, the outfits in the Lilium range also offer us some designs that stand out from a commercial, neutral style. The long-sleeved jersey is available in eight different versions, and the short-sleeved jersey in 13. You can also choose a simple design such as plain black or plain coffee if you prefer something more understated.

The five available sizes start at XS and go up to XL, giving you a wide choice to find the Lilium jersey that's right for you.

The most important features of the shirts:

lightweight and compact

4-way stretch knit fabric

breathable and quick drying

13 different design variants

figure-hugging cut

5 sizes (XS – XXL)

Price €69,99 (short sleeve jersey) / €79,99 (long sleeve jersey)

The Troy Lee Designs Lilium Jerseys in the test

We wore both the short and long-sleeved jerseys and tested the function, workmanship and comfort of the shirts under a wide range of conditions. Whether as a single layer or in combination, the jerseys worn by us. We were out and about in a wide range of temperatures, from sweaty warm to windy fresh. The shirts were also used under the rain or wind jacket. No matter whether we were on the trails or touring, we were always an eye-catcher in the Troy Lee Designs outfits.

With the Troy Lee Designs Lilium shirts you always cut a good figure on the trails

The light 4-way stretch knit fabric has the clear advantage, as the manufacturer Troy Lee Designs promises, that the jerseys dry really quickly and are very breathable. However, the jerseys do not offer a warming function like you would expect from merino or cotton fabrics. On the contrary: they cool rather than warm, so they are well suited to summer temperatures. Another advantage is that they are really very light and can also be taken along as a change of shirts on longer tours.

The Troy Lee Designs Lilium jerseys feel very comfortable on the skin, almost velvety. The cut is figure-hugging, the back part is cut a little longer. Even if it rides up a little, the back is always well covered and protected. The round neckline is quite high, which is a little unsporty, as it is almost constricting. For a summer jersey, a slightly wider neckline would probably be more comfortable. Unfortunately, the Lilium jersey cannot be quickly put on or taken off over the helmet; the helmet has to be removed separately for this.

I normally wear size 36 or S, with a height of 1,70m and a slim upper body. I also tested the test shirts in this size; they fit figure-hugging and, in my opinion, are at the limit for a size S. For those who prefer something a little more casual, it is therefore advisable to go for a size larger. Wearing a protector or guard under the jersey was out of the question and cannot be included in the evaluation in this case.

Chic design and good functionality, but what about the workmanship...

The workmanship is not of the highest quality, for example I noticed that one sleeve of the long-sleeved jersey is a little shorter than the other. This has no effect on the function, but at a price of €80 for the long-sleeved jersey, you would expect more care, in my opinion. Otherwise, we have no complaints about the quality. The seams are solid, the colors do not fade and the shape remains the same even after repeated washing.

Let’s hit the trails with it!