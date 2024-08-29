On tour with the Troy Lee Designs Lilium short. There was a lot to see and do, because we tested the shorts for women and had fun doing it! A casual, comfortable and light pair of shorts for women that you can definitely be seen in in the summer! From the Troy Lee Designs Lilium clothing range, the bike shorts are one of our favourites. In addition to the shorts, the clothing range also includes long trousers and a short and long-sleeved jersey. This way you can complete your outfit and spice up your wardrobe for both autumn and summer. We'll explain here why we were so impressed by the bike shorts.

The Troy Lee Designs Lilium Short – you’ll always cut a fine figure on the trails!

The women’s shorts from Troy Lee designs are designed for use in summer. The lightweight 4-way stretch material is not bulky, is slightly elastic and breathable. The pants have many tiny ventilation holes on the inside. The waistband can be adjusted using Velcro straps and the waistband is rubberized to prevent slipping. The pants have three zipped pockets. The bike shorts both with and without inner lining and available in eight different designs and sizes from XS to XL.

Facts:

3 zipped pockets

Anti-slip coating on the waistband

Waist adjustment

Lightweight 4-way stretch fabric

5 sizes (XS-XL)

8 different designs

Compatible with padded trousers

vents

We had fun on the trails – testing the Lilium shorts

Troy Lee Designs is launching a chic pair of women's trousers that impress with their fit, workmanship and useful details.

We had fun testing the pants, whether on mountain bike tours or bikepacking, and because they are so comfortable, we even used them on bike & hike tours or for an aperitif after the tour.

Not too wide, but still casual - that's the cut of the shorts, and I liked that straight away. They are comfortable when pedaling, whether with or without additional padded pants. There are pockets where they are useful and small but fine details, such as lasered ventilation holes or the option to adjust the waistband, convince us, so that these pants are always the first choice when reaching into the wardrobe.

Good fit, robust workmanship – great shorts for women

The 4-way stretch fabric is very comfortable to wear and even in sweaty temperatures or on climbs, heat does not build up under the pants. This means that no piece of fabric sticks to your skin and starts to rub when you pedal or that you feel restricted in your freedom of movement. The seams do not chafe or press anywhere. Even with padded pants underneath, it did not feel too tight for us, and it is also an advantage that the waistband can be adjusted in width. There are additional Velcro straps on the side for this. The pants stay in place! This is also supported by an extra rubber coating on the back of the waistband. Great! This means that you do not need a bulky or annoying belt. Another nice thing is that the pants are cut a little higher at the back, so that the kidneys and back are always covered, even when you are moving a lot on the bike. Even on long trail descents, the bike pants always gave us enough freedom of movement. The only drawback we noticed was that knee protectors, which are a bit bulky, don't really fit under the pants and unfortunately there is no way to adjust them. But you can still use the mountain bike shorts, even with protectors.

The Troy Lee Designs Lilium Short offers practical handling with thoughtful details

We also enjoyed having our cell phone close at hand to take a few snapshots. The pockets are ideally arranged and large enough to hold a medium-sized cell phone, a pair of thin bike gloves or even a bar. It's also worth its weight in gold and convincing that the zip pockets are easy to use even when wearing gloves. The simple design also allows for many combination options with other outfits. Whether you like the color-coordinated Troy Lee Designs Lilium jerseys or whether you want to wear another favorite top with it, it always fits!

Since we love wearing the pants so much, we washed them a lot. This also shows that the shorts are very robust and the material is very high quality. No seams come undone, the colors don't fade and there are no lint or holes. So it's definitely worth the higher price. Another clear advantage is that the pants dry very quickly and you can wash them quickly, even on multi-day tours.

To choose the right size: I am quite slim and with a height of 1,70m I normally wear size S. This size fits me very well and was also used for the test.

We are already ready for our next tour, the Troy Lee Designs Lilium Pants are already on!