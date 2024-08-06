A light long-finger glove for summer temperatures is offered to us Troy Lee designs with its model, the ACE 2.0. This model is also specifically offered for women and you don't have to resort to a unisex version in a smaller size. We tested the model for you in terms of fit, function and workmanship. The glove was used on longer and sweaty routes as well as on downhill rides. It also proved its worth in the rain, albeit unintentionally.

Troy Lee Designs Ace 2.0 – lightweight long-finger glove for women

The most important data about the glove

available in 5 sizes (S-XXL)

very light micro-mesh stretch material

18 color variants

reinforced fingertips on index finger and thumb

conductive coating on the index finger

Price€ 49,99

Other small but well thought out details are profitable. The Troy Lee Designs Ace 2.0 Glove is equipped with additional silicone strips on the fingertips, so the brake levers always remain under control and do not slip under the finger. The conductive coating on the index finger ensures better handling of a smartphone or touchscreen.

The long-fingered glove is available in sizes S – XXL. It is easy to put on and take off, which is also supported by the elastic waistband.

The Troy Lee Designs Ace 2.0 in the test

When I picked it up for the first time, I was actually skeptical about how durable this model would be. Because it is so light and simple that it doesn't immediately make it clear that it is nevertheless very robustly made.

The palm is made in one continuous layer, but without padding, and therefore has no annoying seams. With lasered holes on the inside and the micro-mesh stretch material on the surface of the hand, the glove ensures very good breathability. The thumb and index finger tips are reinforced with an additional layer, which means that this area does not wear out or even get holes so quickly. The thumb shaft is made of soft, more durable synthetic leather, so that you can wipe your glasses dry to a certain extent.

Women-specific fit and good handling

When testing the Troy Lee Designs Ace 2.0, I also noticed the following particularly positive points.

It is very comfortable to wear, even if the waistband could be a little longer over the wrist. It sits snugly, but not constrictingly, on my relatively slim female hand with long, narrow fingers. Size S fits me, whereas I normally wear size 7 (unisex).

Because it is made quite thin, you can hold the handlebars very directly and well. I used normal plastic grips on all my test rides. There are no uncomfortable bulges on the palm of the hand that lead to pressure points, so the gloves are comfortable to wear even over longer distances. That makes this model a good all-rounder for me and I have used it for both mountain biking and bike packing tours. When mountain biking downhill, it also offered me sufficient security on the descent over technical trails because it didn't slip. After my test rides, I cannot judge how robust and how much protection the glove offers in the event of a fall, as thankfully I didn't fall. Even on a long ride in the rain, the gloves did not become uncomfortable and the clear advantage of the lightweight design is that they dry very quickly. So after a good lunch break, they were dry and ready for use again. It is also helpful that, thanks to the good fit, you can quickly open an energy bar or close a zipper without having to take the glove off.

Lightweight but impressively robust design

Very light, but still robust! This has been proven even after several washes at 30°, even with a spin cycle. No seams come apart and the glove stays in shape.