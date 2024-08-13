Thule AllTrail 22L in the test: With the AllTrail, Thule offers a hydration bladder backpack with a patented ReTrakt magnet system.

The Thule company is known for its transport systems such as roof racks on vehicles, and this is how the Swedes' success story began. Today, Thule offers a wide range of outdoor equipment from strollers to car tents. The company is committed to developing practical and stylish products that are environmentally friendly, of high quality, safe and user-friendly. For our test series, we looked at the AllTrail backpack series, which is bluesign certified.

Data on the Thule AllTrail 22L

packing volume 22 liters back ventilation No rain cover Ja reflectors No Hydration compatible Ja Helmet holder Helmet can be attached to the adjustment straps Features ReTrakt magnet system, key holder Sustainability Bluesign Certified dimension 52 / 23 / 29 cm (H x W x D) Weight 950g Color Khaki, Black, Grey Price 149,95 € RRP

Thule AllTrail 22L – The universal solution

Thule offers a whole range of backpacks that are designed for specific areas of use. The AllTrail series is the universal solution, because according to Thule, these backpacks are a reliable companion when hiking, cycling in the city or traveling. The AllTrail is available in 10 liter, 16 liter and 22 liter versions. As a classic hiking backpack, the AllTrail is available in other sizes up to 45 liter volume.

Simple and chic

The first impression of the Thule AllTrail in the 22 liter version is simple, chic and modern. But also well made, robust and light. The front has an open compartment in which a rain jacket can be easily stowed. Above it is a small zippered compartment in which quickly accessible items such as a wallet, smartphone or keys can be stored. The compartment is equipped with two small mesh pockets and a key holder. The backpack is designed so that the main compartment can be opened from the top. Inside there is a compartment for a hydration bladder, a lockable mesh pocket and another mesh pocket for the included rain cover. On the outside of the AllTrail 22L there are also two side mesh pockets and tabs to which objects can be attached.

Made for easy tours

Based on the findings of our practical test, we must first report on the seat or the back panel of the Thule AllTrail 22L. This consists of two foam pads covered with mesh fabric. The padding is quite thin and flexible, which is why the back panel of the AllTrial hugs the body on the back and does not offer the necessary stability. Depending on the intended use, especially on challenging trails, this is not exactly an advantage. In addition, care must be taken to ensure that the backpack does not bulge towards the back when fully loaded, which would massively limit the comfort. There is also no air circulation here. The shoulder straps, on the other hand, are sufficiently wide and offer light cushioning. The hip belt is relatively simple. Accordingly, we must be aware that the AllTrail is intended more for simple tours.

Let's move on to the positive impressions, because the backpack is really fun to handle. First of all, we should mention the patented ReTrakt drinking system, which snaps into the shoulder strap by means of a magnet. We also liked the fact that the hip belt can be hidden in the back panel. A hip belt is not absolutely necessary, especially on easy terrain, and an open belt dangling around is not only annoying, it can also be dangerous if you get caught on something. As far as access to the inside of the backpack is concerned, the flap design is OK. Depending on how the backpack is packed, the contents are easy to reach, but deeper zippers would have made access, especially for items on the bottom of the backpack, much easier.

Web: thule.com