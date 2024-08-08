Test Myvelo Everest Equipped E-SUV: The powerful motorized bike from the Black Forest manufacturer impresses with its high level of comfort and equipment that won't let you down even on difficult routes.

Little escapes from everyday life? Difficult, because many people have a very tight schedule. Often it's just the journey from one station to the next that you can write off as "time for me". But spending this time in the car or on public transport isn't really ideal either.

The solution is not new: do your everyday journeys by bike! In the city, where it's only a few kilometers, that's no problem. But as soon as you cross the city limits or even travel from there to a village, things can get tricky. Riding on the main road by bike? No thanks, because that's often stressful and dangerous and definitely not relaxing. On the other hand, rutted dirt roads and slippery gravel roads are no fun with a conventional bike either.

E-SUV (not only) for everyday trips on natural roads

But the bicycle industry has a solution to this situation - and it's called "E-SUV". This hybrid between a mountain bike and a trekking bike has become very popular, because electric bikes of this type can do what SUVs with four wheels can only pretend to do. They can conquer pretty much any path intended for any kind of vehicle, and even shy away from trails that are normally reserved for real mountain bikes.

Powerful Shimano motor

An interesting example of this type is the Myvelo Everest. It is a bike that fits well with the sporty résumé of the Black Forest brand, but with a high level of comfort it also appeals to those who prefer more relaxed tours. The heart of the Everest is a powerful motor in the form of the Shimano EP8 with 85 Nm torque. The very quiet drive responds harmoniously and smoothly and is not impressed by steep climbs; in combination with the 720 Wh battery, this is a real all-round carefree package that is easy to operate with the button block on the left of the handlebar and is complemented by a small but very functional display. Given the high torque, the cruising speed of 25 km/h is reached in a flash; but then going a little faster is not that difficult - the Shimano motor has very little resistance, so you can even move the bike without any drive support.

Myvelo installs the EP9 in a functional aluminum frame, where the successful, fully integrated cable routing is striking: the brake line and shift cable disappear in the stem and only appear again at the end of the chain stays. The large-volume down tube with integrated battery contrasts with the slim rear section; the rear wheel is attached in a state-of-the-art way using a thru axle. The same applies to the front wheel in the air suspension fork, with clamping levers at the front and rear making disassembly easier.

Lots of suspension travel and sensitive seat post

110 mm of suspension travel is generous for an electric SUV; the advantage is that you can set the fork to be soft, so that it absorbs road shocks particularly effectively. If you get out of the saddle with this setup, you might find that the fork is then pushed down strongly - but for such cases, the manufacturer has placed a locking lever on the handlebars. The latter, by the way, has a clearly curved shape, which leads to a comfortable hand and arm position. Sure, straight MTB handlebars look sportier, but a shape like the one on the Myvelo is more ergonomic.

The parallelogram spring support is also very comfortable. It responds well and works much more sensitively than the usual telescopic supports. Add to that the more upright seating position, and everything is set up for a stress-free ride over unpaved roads, for which the Everest is also prepared in other respects. The 2,25 inch / 57 mm wide tires have a strong profile and are very stable thanks to the puncture protection insert; they also provide traction and safety on deep paths. The twelve-speed gearshift of the E-SUV is very broad - if you want to make a little more effort and choose a low support mode, you can still get up pretty much any mountain thanks to the large "lifebuoy".

And what else? At just over 26 kilos, the Myvelo Everest is one of the lighter representatives of its kind; the lighting system, luggage rack and side stand ensure everyday suitability without compromise. With this electric SUV, a short escape from everyday life is sure to be a success.

www.myvelo.de