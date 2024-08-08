Test mini tools: The SOS Tools series from Crankbrothers is based on the current trend of mounting all the tools needed for a quick repair directly on the bike. In total, the series, which was only introduced in the spring, includes six different tools that are equipped to meet the respective requirements. We took a closer look at the Crankbrothers BC18 Bottle Cage Tool Kit from this line in the test.

Crankbrothers BC18 Bottle Cage Tool Kit: bottle cage with multi-tool and tire lever

The basis of the BC18 Bottle Cage Tool Kit is the side-entry bottle holder that can be mounted on both sides. On the side of the holder, or more precisely behind the bend of the drinking bottle holder, there are holders for the multi-tool and a CO2 cartridge on the left and right. If you prefer to use a mini pump, you can also attach this here. The multi-tool sits perfectly protected from dust and moisture in a tube with a screw cap. A spring integrated into the bottom of the tube lifts the tool when opened, which not only makes it easier to remove the multi-tool, but also prevents it from rattling while driving. In the middle of the holder - basically behind the inserted drinking bottle - the stable, very easy-to-grip tire lever is fixed with a click. The tire lever itself houses a TL tire repair kit with tire tamper and plugs on the back.

Well thought-out structure and great detailed solutions

The multi-tool consists of two parts that are connected to one another and can be separated by sliding them together. One side contains the fold-out, relatively short wrench and the magnetic 8 mm hexagon head, while the other side contains the chain riveter and the CO2 cartridge adapter, among other things. The labeling of the spoke wrench and the valve insert tool alone shows how well thought out the tool is. The design of the tool ensures a comfortable grip despite its compact dimensions. The good impression continues when working with the tools. The quality of the integrated tools is excellent and, in conjunction with the torsion-resistant design, ensures extremely efficient work. With this kit, you can definitely look forward to the next breakdown with peace of mind.

Crankbrothers BC18 Bottle Cage Tool Kit in detail

Total weight: 254 grams (mini tool: 106 grams)

Functions: 18