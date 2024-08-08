Schwalbe presents the new Albert and Shredda radial tires

Product news: With the Albert and Shredda radial tires, Schwalbe is breaking new ground in the MTB sector. The carcass threads, which run diagonally across the tire at a 45° angle on normal bicycle tires, are arranged at a much more obtuse angle on both models. This results in a number of advantages that promise increased performance on the trail.

With the introduction of the new Albert and Shredda radial tires, Schwalbe is turning the MTB world on its head. The technology, which was developed in the Downhill World Cup, opens up a completely new dimension in the function of bicycle tires, according to Schwalbe. It has already helped Schwalbe athletes to a total of 14 World Cup victories. Most notably Amaury Pierron (Commencal/Muc Off), who recently triumphed at the World Cups in Les Gets and Val di Sole with a lead of 6,498 seconds and 4,893 seconds respectively.

The advantages of radial tires

The primary reason for this arrangement is that the carcass material overlaps for a shorter time and with less tension. This means that the tire deforms more precisely and can react to bumps in a much more flexible and adaptable manner without compromising on safety. On the other hand, radial tires offer around 30% more contact area than conventional tires at the same air pressure. Even if the air pressure is increased by 50%, the contact area is still 15% larger and the tire still retains its flexible properties. This means that the air pressure can be freely selected according to the driver's wishes - almost regardless of any negative influences on the suspension behavior and comfort.

The larger contact area and more flexible response ensure significantly more grip, more damping, more safety and more comfort. The tire absorbs shocks better and uses the suspension travel more effectively - it literally sucks itself onto the ground. This applies to both mountain bikes and EMTBs, which provide significantly more traction on the ground with both tires. Schwalbe further explains that the radial tires - with the exception of the ADDIX Ultra Soft rubber compound - are made with recycled carbon black (rCB). The rCB is a direct product from the Schwalbe Recycling System and replaces 100% fossil-based industrial carbon black. In this way, 80% CO₂ equivalents are saved - without any loss in the quality and performance of the tires, according to Schwalbe.

Swallow Albert

When developing Albert, Schwalbe's developers used the knowledge gained from developing the Tacky Chan. The basic question: What does a tire have to look like that gives me a lot of safety in every situation? The shoulder studs from the Tacky Chan were adopted and, according to Schwalbe, ensure extended braking edges, durability and good transfer of lateral forces. Overall, the tire is more closed and rounded. There are only two different types of studs. Carl Kämper, Product Management & Development MTB: "We have a lot more rubber on the ground and several studs that are constantly in contact with the ground. In combination with the larger contact area of ​​the radial tires, this gives you an exceptional amount of control when riding, whether braking or accelerating. The tire adapts extremely well."

Schwalbe Shredda

The Schwalbe Shredda is set to set completely new standards in terms of grip. The tire comes in a front and rear version and was specially developed for technically demanding trails with the e-MTB. The front tire scores with the largest tread depth that Schwalbe has ever produced: 10mm on the shoulder and 8mm in the middle. Visually, the tire is reminiscent of a motocross tire. While the center lugs stand on the tire like pyramids (stability and abrasion resistance), the slanted shoulder lugs deform and close when driving. Even when turning and leaning a lot, the tire should still ensure a lot of control. The tire is not only said to offer advantages on uphill, according to the manufacturer, the tread depth with the open tread design ensures good interlocking, especially on soft ground. The tire is therefore ideal for implementing impulses on soft ground despite the higher weight of an e-MTB, says Schwalbe.

Robert Mennen, Product Manager MTB: "When developing Shredda, the goal was to master technical trails! The long studs transfer the steering forces even on steep uphill sections." This is why the tire's profile looks so powerful; the focus is clearly on function. The Shredda Rear has a slightly lower profile - the extreme protrusion of the many studs is noticeable here. Individual studs are reinforced with bridges to guarantee even more stability and durability. Mennen: "The shovel effect of the many studs gives us the power on the ground - both when braking and accelerating."

The prices for the new tires range between 73,90 and 79,90 euros, depending on the version (Trail or Gravity).

Web: www.schwalbe.com