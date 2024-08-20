The new Santa Cruz Bronson

Product news: The fifth generation of the Santa Cruz Bronson is coming to the shops - and with it a new layout and further developed geometry. The designers have made significant changes, especially to the rear triangle. However, the MX Wheel concept, which was also used on the Bronson 4, has been retained.

The Santa Cruz Bronson is aimed at all riders who want to do everything with their bike: from well-maintained flow trails to washed-out berms, from alpine descents to home trails. The new model is the fifth generation of the hardcore all-rounder and is now hitting the shops. Even though it looks similar to its predecessors, significant changes have been made.

The designers have made a lot of changes to the rear end in particular, further reducing the anti-squat. The level of the anti-squat value is an important parameter in the development of a high-quality chassis. For this reason, the appearance of the Bronson was adjusted and the shape of the frame was further developed. The position of the lower link and the shock absorber was lowered towards the front of the frame in order to achieve the desired level of anti-squat. The geometry was also adjusted. The slightly longer chain stays mean that the rider now sits more centrally in the bike. In combination with the chassis, the Bronson is designed to transfer energy to the trail while ensuring controlled and stable handling.

The new Bronson is only available with a carbon frame and is now available in sizes S to XXL in five equipment variants. Prices start at 5.499 euros, while the top model CC X0 AXS RSV with Fox Factory suspension elements, SRAM Maven Silver brakes and Reserve 30 HD wheels costs 9.999 euros.

Web: www.santacruzbicycles.com