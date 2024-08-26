Rockrider hydration pack MTB ST900: Price/performance performer for day trips or bike park visits.

With its own brand Rockrider, Decathlon is positioning itself in the mountain bike segment and thus distinguishing its MTB product portfolio from other cycling own brands such as Van Rysel or B'Twin. The French sporting goods manufacturer has announced a realignment of the entire brand at the beginning of 2024. In addition to a new brand identity, which should also be noticeable to customers in the stores through an improved shopping experience, the topic of sustainability is particularly high on the agenda. The company wants to build a CO2050 emission-free circular economy by 2 with a step-by-step plan.

Data on the Rockrider hydration pack MTB ST900

packing volume 2 litre hydration bladder and 10 litres storage space back ventilation Ja rain cover Yes, permanently installed reflectors Reflective lettering Hydration compatible Ja Helmet holder Ja Features Hydration bladder included Sustainability No dimension 52 / 22 / 10 cm (H x W x D) Weight 90g Color Black Price 59,99 € RRP

12 litre hydration pack

The name already says it all, the MTB ST900 hydration pack was developed primarily for mountain biking. Anyone who knows Decathlon knows about the number system, with the value 900 we can expect a high-quality product. Decathlon itself promises high wearing comfort and praises the hydration pack as the ideal companion for four-hour tours. This probably means half-day tours, our test reveals whether the MTB ST900 is also suitable for full-day tours.

Thick foam board provides stability and light protection

Often the first impression counts! The Rockrider MTB ST900 was able to make a positive impression: slim design, robust material and a stable back panel. This makes the MTB ST900 unmistakably part of the MTB segment. The structure of the medium-sized backpack is not immediately obvious. An open compartment was placed between the tool organizer and the main compartment. But first things first. The front of the Rockrider has a compartment that can be opened at the side, with plenty of space for a wallet and smartphone. Behind it is the tool organizer, which can be opened completely thanks to the deep-drawn zippers. There are enough compartments inside in which you can store not only tools but also bars or maps. It is important to mention here that there is an extra compartment for the pump. As already mentioned, there is an open compartment behind the organizer that can be secured using two aluminum clamps. The compartment can be used as a helmet holder or for transporting a jacket or other bulky items. You can only get to the main compartment if you unclip the high-quality aluminum clamps. Here, too, Rockrider has placed the zippers nice and deep, so that the compartment opens up wonderfully and you can easily access the inside.

The back wall of the main compartment has a holder for the hydration bladder, the tube of which is led out through a small opening on the top of the backpack. Apparently the developers at Decathlon have had bad experiences with leaky hydration bladders, because there is a small opening in the bottom of the main compartment that can act as a drain. The organizer is also connected to the main compartment in the lower area, so that liquid can drain out here too. There is also a compartment in the bottom that contains the rain cover. Finally, the stable foam plate in the back wall must be mentioned; this approximately 4 mm thick plate not only ensures a stable structure of the MTB ST900, it also serves as light protection for the back. Of course, this should not be seen as a comparison to certified back protector backpacks, but compared to normal backpacks, the MTB ST900 with this plate offers far more protection than a conventional backpack.

Firm fit with air circulation

It's summer and you can't get dehydrated on tours. It's all the better that the MTB ST900 comes with a 2L hydration bladder. If the bladder is completely full, there's still room in the main compartment for a rain jacket, first aid kit, small bike lock and lighting. We were able to fit everything important in the organizer. However, the backpack looks a bit deformed if larger items like a tube are placed in it. The smartphone could be stowed in one of the two hip fin pockets, which are equipped with a zipper. The MTB ST900 sits very comfortably on the back; the six humps made of breathable mesh material create a hollow space through which air can circulate. The shoulder straps are only lightly padded and in combination with the hip belt, the backpack is held stable and securely in place. Only after a long ride and refilling the hydration bladder did we wish there was a bit more padding here. However, the shoulder area can be relieved by tightening the hip belt. It is important to mention here that the MTB ST900 did its job brilliantly, especially when going downhill on trails. In terms of handling, we particularly liked the good access to the compartment contents thanks to the large opening. If you need to move quickly on the bike, however, it is annoying that the aluminum clamp has to be loosened first before the main compartment can be opened. The MTB ST900 was able to gain further plus points through the use of reinforced material on the base and on the carrying strap. In the end, we have to say that this backpack works for more than just half-day tours, assuming you don't want to lug a second outfit around with you.

