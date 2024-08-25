Cycling: Adam Yates has won the ninth stage of the Vuelta a Espana, shaking up the overall ranking once again. The Briton was part of a large breakaway group from which he was able to break away and take the day's victory. The group of favorites lost so much time to the solo rider that he will now play a role again in the overall ranking.

Adam Yates fools the competition

The 178,5-kilometer-long ninth stage of the Vuelta a Espana from Motril to Granada will go down in the history of the Tour of Spain. Over the Puerto de El Purche and twice the Alto de Hazallanas, Adam Yates (UAE) to an impressive day victory. The Briton was part of a very large breakaway group, but was eventually able to break away from his companions and win the stage as a soloist. The group of favorites reacted too late and thus once again gambled away. Ben O’Connor (Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale) keeps his red jersey, but loses a lot of time to Yates. And Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe) cannot be satisfied with the outcome of the race. Once again, a rider who was already at a distance in the GC was allowed to catch up again through a breakaway group.

Mas drives strongly, Almeida gives up

Strong presentation today Enric Mas Nicolau (Movistar). The Spaniard attacked on the last climb – the Alto de Hazallanas – and rode solo for over a minute ahead of his direct competitors. However, he had problems on the descent, almost fell and lost all the time again. He did not even start. Joao almeida (UAE), which is why today’s winner Adam Yates (UAE) was granted these freedoms in the first place. The Briton not only managed to get back into a good position in the overall standings, but also won the mountain jersey.