Cycling: Primoz Roglic has won the eighth stage of the Vuelta a Espana. The Slovenian won the uphill sprint ahead of Spaniard Enric Mas. Since he also distanced himself from leader Ben O'Connor, he was able to make up a few seconds in the overall ranking.

Roglic takes the stage win

The eighth stage of the Vuelta a Espana goes to Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe). The Slovenian increased the pace several times in the final climb until he was leader Ben O'Connor (Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale). In a man-to-man duel, he held on to the lead after 159 kilometers from Úbeda to Cazorla. Enric Mas Nicolau (Movistar) confidently took the upper hand. The Austrian presented himself strongly Felix Gall (Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale). Through his help, Leader Ben O'Connor (Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale) only had a short time. A very bad day, however, Joao almeida (UAE). The Portuguese rider fell back from the group of favourites at the beginning of the final climb. This means that his mission of overall victory is probably over.

No chance for the escapees

For a long time, the escape group was allowed to dream of a grand success. Sam Oomen (Lidl-Trek), Luca Vergallito (Alpecin – Deceuninck), Oier Lazkano (movistar), Mathis LeBerre (Arkea – B&B Hotels), Ion Izaguirre (Cofidis), Mauro Schmid (Jayco – AlUla), Gijs Leemreize (dsm-Firmenich – PostNL) and Harold Tejada (Astana) eight riders were able to build up a decent lead. As the final climb approached, the group still had a lead of just over a minute. Due to the high pace of the group of favorites, they had no chance of competing for the day's victory.