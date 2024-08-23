Cycling: Wout van Aert has won his second stage at the 2024 Vuelta a Espana. The Belgian was able to celebrate at the end of the seventh stage after numerous riders had previously been unable to keep up with the pace of the main field. Wout van Aert is thus celebrating - it's hard to believe - his first victory on Spanish soil.

Van Aert wins thanks to Sepp Kuss

Hardly anyone would have expected that the seventh stage of the Vuelta a Espana would be so selective. But the Bora – hansgrohe team wanted to make up for what they had done yesterday on the 180,5-kilometer section from Archidona to Cordoba. But leader Ben O'Connor (Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale) did not let himself be left behind. However, numerous sprinters were left behind, so that wout van aert (Visma – LAB) had an easy game in the end. The Belgian won his second stage ahead of Mathias Vacek (Lidl – Trek) and Paul Miquel (Kern Pharma). Previously, solo attacks by Marc Soler (UAE) and Pavel Shivakov (UAE). A large part of catching up the escapees was Sepp kuss (Visma – LAB), who almost single-handedly brought about the merger.

The lonely Xabier Isasa

Before the start of today's stage, all the experts assumed that the day's winner would be determined in a sprint. Hardly anyone could have guessed that the stage would be so tough in the end. Nevertheless, only one brave man dared to go on the offensive at the start of the race. Xabier Isasa (Euskaltel – Euskadi) was alone for many kilometres. Ultimately, however, the Spaniard had no chance of actually taking the stage win.