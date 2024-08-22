Cyclingroad cyclingBack to Spain

Vuelta a Espana #6: Ben O'Connor wins in Yunquera and takes red

Cycling: Ben O'Connor is back. The Australian won the sixth stage of the Vuelta a Espana and thus took over the red jersey of the overall leader.

O'Connor takes the red jersey from Roglic

A bombshell at the Vuelta a Espana. On the 185,5-kilometer-long sixth stage from Jerez de la Frontera to Yunquera, the overall ranking of the Tour of Spain was thrown into disarray. Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) not only managed to win the day thanks to a successful escape, but also jumped to first place in the overall ranking. After a long, hard-fought start, 33 riders were able to break away from the main field. Later, a chasing group formed around Florian Lipowitz (Bora – hansgrohe), which is why the team around Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe) was not necessarily behind. The Slovenian lost over six minutes to the day's winner from Australia - and is now over four minutes behind him in the overall ranking. Did the Raubling racing team gamble too much today?

