Cycling: The Vuelta a Espana is the last Grand Tour of the year for the professionals. The starting signal will be given in Lisbon this weekend. We take a look at the route and stage profiles in advance - and they are once again quite something.

Nine stages end uphill

The Vuelta a Espana has been considered a tour for climbers and punchers for many years. This will not change in 2024. On the way from Lisbon to Madrid, no fewer than nine mountain finishes have to be mastered. Almost traditionally, there is little left for the sprinters. But this year it is particularly extreme. Only the fifth stage is considered a classic flat stage. Therefore, only a few really fast men will find their way to Spain or Portugal. In return, we can look forward to, among other things, Joao almeida (UAE), Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe) and Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers). Since Tadej Pogacar will not be at the start, we expect an exciting battle for the overall victory. The best chances for stage wins on slightly hilly terrain are wout van aert (Visma – Lease a Bike). The Belgian missed the Giro d'Italia due to injury and will now try his luck at the Vuelta a Espana 2024.

️ @WoutvanAert has clear objectives for La Vuelta ️ @WoutvanAert Tiene claros sus objetivos en La Vuelta: “Quiero ganar una etapa. Y si it is possible, more than one”#LaVuelta24 pic.twitter.com/7W3a14n7lg - La Vuelta (@lavuelta) August 5, 2024

Vuelta a Espana 2024: From Lisbon to Madrid

17.08/1 | 12,0st stage | Lisbon – Oeiras | XNUMXkm

18.08/2 | 194,0nd stage | Cascais – Ourem | XNUMXkm

19.08/3 | 191,5rd stage | Lousa – Castelo Branco | XNUMXkm

20.08/4 | 170,5th stage | Plasencia – Pico Villuercas | XNUMXkm

21.08/5 | 177,0th stage | Fuente del Maestre – Seville | XNUMXkm

22.08/6 | 185,5th stage | Jerez de la Frontera – Yunquera | XNUMXkm

23.08/7 | 180,5th stage | Archidona – Cordoba | XNUMXkm

24.08/8 | 159,0th stage | Ubeda – Cazorla | XNUMXkm

25.08/9 | 178,5th stage | Motril – Granada | XNUMXkm

26.08 | Rest day

27.08/10 | 160,0th stage | Poteareas – Baiona | XNUMXkm

28.08/11 | 166,5th stage | Padrón – Padrón | XNUMXkm

29.08/12 | 137,5th stage | Ourense Termal – Manzaneda mountain station | XNUMXkm

30.08/13 | 176,0th stage | Lugo – Puerto de Ancares | XNUMXkm

31.08/14 | 200,5th stage | Villafranca del Bierzo – Villablino | XNUMXkm

01.09. | 15th stage | Infiesto – Cuitu Negru | 143,0km

02.09. | Rest day

03.09. | 16th stage | Luanco – Lagos de Covadonga | 181,5km

04.09. | 17th stage | Arnuero – Santander | 141,5km

05.09. | 18th stage | Vitoria-Gasteiz – Maestu | 179,5km

06.09. | 19th stage | Logroño – Alto de Moncalvillo | 173,5km

07.09. | 20th stage | Villarcayo – Picón Blanco | 172,0km

08.09. | 21st stage | Madrid – Madrid | 24,6 km

