Cycling: The Vuelta a Espana is the last Grand Tour of the year for the professionals. The starting signal will be given in Lisbon this weekend. We take a look at the route and stage profiles in advance - and they are once again quite something.
Nine stages end uphill
The Vuelta a Espana has been considered a tour for climbers and punchers for many years. This will not change in 2024. On the way from Lisbon to Madrid, no fewer than nine mountain finishes have to be mastered. Almost traditionally, there is little left for the sprinters. But this year it is particularly extreme. Only the fifth stage is considered a classic flat stage. Therefore, only a few really fast men will find their way to Spain or Portugal. In return, we can look forward to, among other things, Joao almeida (UAE), Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe) and Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers). Since Tadej Pogacar will not be at the start, we expect an exciting battle for the overall victory. The best chances for stage wins on slightly hilly terrain are wout van aert (Visma – Lease a Bike). The Belgian missed the Giro d'Italia due to injury and will now try his luck at the Vuelta a Espana 2024.
Vuelta a Espana 2024: From Lisbon to Madrid
17.08/1 | 12,0st stage | Lisbon – Oeiras | XNUMXkm
18.08/2 | 194,0nd stage | Cascais – Ourem | XNUMXkm
19.08/3 | 191,5rd stage | Lousa – Castelo Branco | XNUMXkm
20.08/4 | 170,5th stage | Plasencia – Pico Villuercas | XNUMXkm
21.08/5 | 177,0th stage | Fuente del Maestre – Seville | XNUMXkm
22.08/6 | 185,5th stage | Jerez de la Frontera – Yunquera | XNUMXkm
23.08/7 | 180,5th stage | Archidona – Cordoba | XNUMXkm
24.08/8 | 159,0th stage | Ubeda – Cazorla | XNUMXkm
25.08/9 | 178,5th stage | Motril – Granada | XNUMXkm
26.08 | Rest day
27.08/10 | 160,0th stage | Poteareas – Baiona | XNUMXkm
28.08/11 | 166,5th stage | Padrón – Padrón | XNUMXkm
29.08/12 | 137,5th stage | Ourense Termal – Manzaneda mountain station | XNUMXkm
30.08/13 | 176,0th stage | Lugo – Puerto de Ancares | XNUMXkm
31.08/14 | 200,5th stage | Villafranca del Bierzo – Villablino | XNUMXkm
01.09. | 15th stage | Infiesto – Cuitu Negru | 143,0km
02.09. | Rest day
03.09. | 16th stage | Luanco – Lagos de Covadonga | 181,5km
04.09. | 17th stage | Arnuero – Santander | 141,5km
05.09. | 18th stage | Vitoria-Gasteiz – Maestu | 179,5km
06.09. | 19th stage | Logroño – Alto de Moncalvillo | 173,5km
07.09. | 20th stage | Villarcayo – Picón Blanco | 172,0km
08.09. | 21st stage | Madrid – Madrid | 24,6 km
