Vuelta a Espana #14: Kaden Groves defeats Wout van Aert

Cycling: Kaden Groves has won the 14th stage of the Vuelta a Espana. The Australian narrowly beat Wout van Aert. Corbin Strong from New Zealand completes the podium.

Groves wins ahead of Van Aert & Strong

Somewhat surprisingly, today's 14th stage of the Vuelta a Espana was decided in a sprint. Caden Groves (Alpecin – Deceuninck) has plans wout van aert (Visma – Lease a Bike) and Corbin Strong (Israel - Premier Tech). The Belgian missed out on his fifth day's victory. However, as he has again collected points in the points classification and the mountain classification, he is close to winning two classification jerseys. On the 200,5-kilometer section from Villafranco del Bierzo to Villablino, a first-category mountain had to be conquered shortly before the finish. Nevertheless, numerous fast men survived this climb in order to be able to intervene in the sprint later.

The breakaway riders had no chance today

Six riders dominated the race today in the breakaway group. Harold Tejada (Astana), Jonathan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers), Isaac del Toro (UAE), Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin – Deceuninck), Marco Frigo (Israel – Premier Tech) and Victor Campenaerts (Lotto – Dstny) were not given a big lead. The Visma – Lease a Bike team in particular had a great interest in forcing the sprint.

