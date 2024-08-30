Cycling: Michael Woods has won the 13th stage of the Vuelta a Espana. The Canadian champion won from a breakaway group and thus celebrated his third stage victory in the Tour of Spain after 2018 and 2020.

Michael Woods climbs to day victory

For the third time in his career, Michael Woods (Israel – Premier Tech) won a stage at the Vuelta a Espana. The Canadian champion was part of a 23-man breakaway group before he attacked in the final climb and clearly signalled that he was the strongest climber in this group. Among other things, he managed to beat the Swiss champion Mauro Schmid (Jayco – AlUla), Sam Oomen (Lidl-Trek), Marc Soler (UAE) and wout van aert (Visma – Lease a Bike). Belgian Wout van Aert missed out on his fourth stage win. Nevertheless, he can also be happy because as leader of the points classification he has now also won the mountain jersey.

Fall on the descent

Before the final climb began, the 23-strong breakaway group was thinned out by several riders. There was also a crash on the last descent before the decisive climb. Jay Vine (UAE) and Brandon McNulty (UAE) slipped in a right-hand bend and fell behind the breakaway group. Fortunately, the Australian and the American were able to continue the race with only minor injuries.