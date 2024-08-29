Cyclingroad cyclingBack to Spain

Vuelta a Espana #12: Pablo Castrillo celebrates his greatest success

Cycling: Pablo Castrillo won the twelfth stage of the Vuelta a Espana. The Spaniard was able to prevail against his escape companions and achieve the greatest success of his career.

Pablo Castrillo has the right timing

And once again, a breakaway rider can celebrate at the Vuelta a Espana. The 137,5-kilometer section from Ourense Termal to Estacion de Montaña de Manzaneda goes to Pablo Castrillo (Kern Pharma). The Spaniard was part of a ten-man breakaway group that was quickly given a lead of over ten minutes by the peloton. It was immediately clear that the day's winner would come from this group. Among the breakaway riders was the Swiss champion Mauro Schmid (Jayco – AlUla). However, he reacted too late to the attack – just like the other companions of the eventual winner Castrillo. While his pursuers were watching each other and did not want to waste too much energy in the wind, Pablo Castrillo was heading for his greatest success.

Van Eetvelt quits

No more riders started today’s twelfth stage of the Vuelta a Espana Lennert van Eetvelt (Lotto – Dstny). The young Belgian suffers from lung problems and has therefore fallen far behind in the overall rankings on the last few stages. Isaac del Toro (UAE) is not healthy. The young Mexican has caught a corona infection. Nevertheless, he is still struggling to avoid having to give up the race. Today, however, he was at the back of the field for most of the time.

