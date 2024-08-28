Cyclingroad cyclingBack to Spain

Vuelta a Espana #11: Eddie Dunbar wins, O'Connor continues to lose

by

Eddie Dunbar Vuelta a España

Cycling: Eddie Dunbar has won the eleventh stage of the Vuelta a Espana. As part of a large breakaway group, he was able to break away with a surprise attack in the last kilometer and take his first stage victory in the Tour of Spain. In the overall ranking, Primoz Roglic is getting closer and closer to Ben O'Connor.

Eddie Dunbar Vuelta a España

Eddie Dunbar attacks at the right moment

The breakaway riders also won today's eleventh stage of the Vuelta a Espana. After 166,5 kilometers with start and finish at the Campus Tecnológico Cortizo in Padron, Eddie Dunbar (Jayco – AlUla) prevailed against his fellow escapees. The Irishman attacked shortly after the Flamme Rouge and because his companions let him go for a moment and did not react immediately, he could not be caught. In the peloton, as expected, Bora – hansgrohe increased the pace on the last climb so much that leader Ben O'Connor (Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale). The Australian can still keep his red jersey with a lead of over three minutes, but is again over 30 seconds ahead of Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe) lost.

Tags:NewsReturn2024 lapVuelta a EspanaVuelta a Espana 2024

About Michael Behringer

Cycling with all its tactics, stage analyses, placements and forecasts are Michael Behringer's great passion. In 1996 he tracked his first Tour de France. Since then he has observed almost every race. His passion for cycling has been with him for over two decades. There is no end in sight.