Cycling: Eddie Dunbar has won the eleventh stage of the Vuelta a Espana. As part of a large breakaway group, he was able to break away with a surprise attack in the last kilometer and take his first stage victory in the Tour of Spain. In the overall ranking, Primoz Roglic is getting closer and closer to Ben O'Connor.

Eddie Dunbar attacks at the right moment

The breakaway riders also won today's eleventh stage of the Vuelta a Espana. After 166,5 kilometers with start and finish at the Campus Tecnológico Cortizo in Padron, Eddie Dunbar (Jayco – AlUla) prevailed against his fellow escapees. The Irishman attacked shortly after the Flamme Rouge and because his companions let him go for a moment and did not react immediately, he could not be caught. In the peloton, as expected, Bora – hansgrohe increased the pace on the last climb so much that leader Ben O'Connor (Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale). The Australian can still keep his red jersey with a lead of over three minutes, but is again over 30 seconds ahead of Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe) lost.